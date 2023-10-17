"I'm a boss" - $400 million worth Shaquille O'Neal shuts down LaVar Ball diss with savage response

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of many talents and has amassed a net worth of $400 million, according to HnHH. Aside from his legendary basketball career, he is also a rapper, movie star, TV host, spokesperson, businessman, DJ, and much more. O’Neal is also never afraid of dishing out some savage trash talk and this time LaVar Ball was on the receiving end.

The two sides have never been fans of one another. O’Neal once released a diss track about the basketball dad. Ball recently threw some shade towards O’Neal in an interview with VladTV.

Ball said he did not think the multitalented O’Neal was much of a boss. He pointed out that O’Neal is a business partner for other companies while Ball owns his own shoe brand. The Big Diesel had a simple retort in the comment section of the post.

“I’m a boss,” O’Neal said.

Shaq retorted in the comments.

The comment was a simple reply to Ball’s seemingly personal criticisms. Ball claimed superiority over O’Neal and called the big man an “employee” and criticized him for not having his own “brand”.

“You don’t have a brand. Because the last time I checked, Superman was a white dude with a cape,” Ball said.

O’Neal has won four NBA titles in his hall-of-fame career and is also a successful businessman.

O’Neal is also a spokesperson for many companies including Reebok and Gold Bond. However, the big man has plenty of his own businesses. He owns multiple fast-food restaurant chains and started his own Shaq’s Big Chicken.

O’Neal is also a venture capitalist. He invested in new educational software technology apps and was seen at this year’s TechCrunch.

On the other hand, LaVar Ball of course is the owner of Big Baller Brand. The shoe line was infamous for its high prices and slow deliveries. The brand never caught on and some claim it was even a reason his son Lonzo Ball suffered leg injuries.

The former Laker dwarfs Ball in the business aspects by a big margin, both in stature and business acumen.

Shaquille O’Neal and Lavar Ball beef

The beef between Shaquille O’Neal and Lavar Ball has gone on for years now. O’Neal once claimed to have never heard of Ball when the dispute began. Ball of course was a loudmouth who was criticizing NBA stars left and right a few years ago.

O’Neal also criticized Ball for pricing his shoes at luxury prices. He said it made them unattainable for young basketball players. O’Neal famously once sold his signature shoe line at budget prices to make them widely available.

The beef escalated after Shaquille O’Neal’s criticism. Their kids were also brought into the fracas. It seemed the beef was squashed until Ball went after O’Neal once again in the recent VladTV interview.