"I'm bragging": Stephen A. Smith proclaims to be best-dressed analyst after purple suit exploits

Stephen A. Smith was recently roasted by Kevin Hart on NBA Unplugged for his immaculate purple suit during the finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The comedian trolled the First Take host, commenting that it wasn’t the premier of “Color Purple.” Kidding aside, the veteran sports commentator was in his usual spotless business attire. Whatever one can say about him and his comments but no one can question how he presents himself when he’s working.

Smith, however, surprised and even shocked many when he went on his podcast wearing just a black hoodie. Following his impressive look while covering the NBA In-Season Finals, he came up with something quite ordinary.

Here’s what Stephen A. Smith had to say about his wardrobe choice:

“I’ve been busy and I’ve been running around. We all know that when it’s time to show up on TV, y’all know how I’m dressed. I challenge anybody to show me a better-dressed person covering sports than me! Damn right, I’m bragging about it.

“Yeah, we’re in the same damn sweater I was wearing the other day. Get over it. You can do that when you dress the way that I dress normally. This is an aberration.”

The sports journalist added that he asked one of his assistants to get him a hoodie. He said that he wouldn’t have cared if it came from Dick’s Sporting Goods or even from a local deli. The assistant returned with a $16K jacket that he refused to wear.

Stephen A. Smith continued that had he been given the same 10-year $700 million contract as Shohei Ohtani, then he would have worn it. So, he asked his security team, studio staff and viewers to just bear with him and his ordinary sweater.

Stephen A. Smith ripped Zion Williamson for his terrible performance against the LA Lakers

While Stephen A. Smith lauded Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, he couldn’t do the same for Zion Williamson. The New Orleans Pelicans were expected to give the LA Lakers a tough fight but were run off the T-Mobile Arena.

Smith didn’t hold back and blasted “Zanos:”

“There’s a reason that when LeBron James was running and leading fastbreaks, Zion [Williamson] was just standing back there. He didn’t even try to run back on defense. … He was huffing and puffing.

“Come on, bro. He looked like he ate the buffet. I literally saw him inhale, take a deep breath at the free throw line and I saw a belly, like Austin Powers belly.”

Zion Williamson is just 23 years old. LeBron James, who will turn 39 this month, was more aggressive, physical and dominant. The 21-year veteran exploded for 21 first-half points to lead the blowout victory. Williamson limped to just 13 points, three assists and two rebounds. Taurean Prince, the Lakers’ starting power forward outplayed him.

Stephen A. Smith is hoping that Williamson will get his act together. He added that “Zanos” is just inviting scrutiny and criticism with the way he has been playing.