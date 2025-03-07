"I'm over this BS" - Michael Jordan's ex-teammate Ron Harper slams LeBron James' critique for fueling "PED" allegations 

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate, Ron Harper, wasn't entertaining any slander against LeBron James. Amid the never-ending GOAT debates, one X user, who is prominently known for critiquing James, fueled allegations against the LA Lakers superstar for performance-enhancing drug (PED) use.

Ad

Because James has played 22 seasons at a high level, several of these allegations and reports have emerged that have attempted to downplay the four-time MVP's legacy over the years.

On Thursday, X user "NBA Strife" resurfaced an October 2023 segment of the "PBD Podcast," where the show's host, Patrick Bet-David, and his panelists discussed an ESPN report about the NBA allegedly covering up a reported Biogensis investigation against James and the superstar denying ESPN's request to interview him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"NBA Strife" targetted LeBron James' legacy over this incident, wrongly claiming that this was "new evidence."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"New evidence suggests that the NBA tried covering up the link between LeBron and the Biogenesis investigation with James' camp declining ESPN's request to interview him despite providing applicable information to back up their questioning," the X user wrote.

"Would Bron's longevity still be impressive if more PED evidence comes forward in the future?" NBA Strife added.

Ad

Michael Jordan's ex-teammate, Ron Harper, who has had his fair share of criticism against LeBron James because of the GOAT debate, surprisingly jumped to the Lakers star's defense, saying:

"I’m over this BS let the kid play basketball and enjoy how good he has been over his career"

Expand Tweet

Ad

The report didn't accuse LeBron James of PED use. The report was linked to him because James' close associate Ernest Mims and former trainer David Alexander were the ones accused of receiving the drugs in the 2013 Biogenesis scandal.

LeBron James was investigated and cleared of wrongdoing in the 2013 Biogenesis probe

A 2023 ESPN report also proves that NBA Strife's post was nothing but an attempt to fuel allegations against LeBron James, days after the Lakers superstar recorded his 50,000th career point and made a compelling case among NBA fans to be called the greatest of all-time over Michael Jordan.

Ad

According to a report by ESPN's Mike Fish, the DEA investigated James over the 2013 Biogenesis probe. His links in the investigation only emerged because of his relationship with his associate Ernest Mims and former trainer Davis Alexander being part of the investigation. Here's what Fish wrote in September 2023:

"While reporting this story, ESPN was told by federal authorities that they found nothing to suggest that Alexander -- who has trained James -- or Mims provided any PEDs to any athletes.

Ad

"But because both had a relationship with James, their involvement in the investigation caused investigators to look at whether James might have been involved in any activity related to PEDs -- and they concluded that he was not: "There was never any indication that LeBron James did anything wrong," the lead DEA investigator said."

James has steered clear of any off-court trouble throughout his NBA career. However, his critics haven't skipped the opportunity to pick on any potential incidents that could hurt his image and jeopardize his legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback