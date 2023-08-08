“I’m on my bully s**t next season” – Paul George puts NBA on notice with wild claim

Paul George of the LA Clippers is looking forward to having a great campaign in the upcoming 2023-24 season following a year where he wasn't able to play much. Last season, George dealt with injuries, causing him to only play 56 games in the regular season.

In his last campaign, he averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Clippers. He wasn't able to help much in the postseason, though. The 6-foot-8 forward wasn't able to play a single game in the 2023 playoffs, causing the Clippers to get eliminated in the first round against the Phoenix Suns.

"Mark my words, I’m on my bully sh*t next season," George said.

Many are expecting George and his All-Star teammate, Kawhi Leonard, to lead the Clippers to significant success. So far, the two of them have met postseason disappointment in the past seasons. Both stars have struggled to stay healthy to try and compete in the tough Western Conference.

Luckily for them, they haven't been involved in serious trade talks and the California team is still willing to compete for a title with them on the roster. George is determined to give the Clippers a serious chance at competing for the title and next season could be it.

Paul George wanted all the smoke whenever he played against the Clippers

Before he was part of the current roster of the Clippers, Paul George has always wanted to play for the team. George grew up in California and has always wanted to play close to his hometown. Interestingly, that wasn't the case during his first few seasons in the NBA.

George was drafted by the Indiana Pacers back in 2010 and that's where he developed a lot of his skills. With the Pacers, his crew would give problems to other teams in the Eastern Conference, including the Miami Heat, who had LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Recently, the eight-time All-Star revealed his pre-draft workout with the Clippers that went well. Despite a great workout, however, he wasn't selected by his hometown team.

"I was drafted 10th… Clippers had the 8th pick, I had a hell of a workout for the Clippers…they ended up picking Al-Farouq Aminu. So it was smoke from that point on every time I played the Clippers," said George.

His story is probably the reason he was able to become a star. With the Pacers, he won the Most Improved Player of the Year award, was selected four times as an All-Star, and certified himself as one of the best defenders.

