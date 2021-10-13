"I'm a firm believer in science" - Michael Jordan shares his thoughts on the NBA’s new vaccine protocols

Basketball great Michael Jordan is in complete agreement with the NBA's new vaccine protocol. He believes the mandates are in the best interest of the players and sided with the NBA, which has supported the cities that have gone ahead with the new protocol.

Incidentally, Michael Jordan is the owner of NBA team, Charlotte Hornets, and there have been no reports of hesitance from any of the Hornets players about taking the vaccine.

Speaking to Craig Melvin on NBC's 'TODAY', MJ shared his thoughts on the NBA's new vaccine rules. When asked if he was concerned about the same, Jordan said:

"Not at all. Not at all. I am totally in unison with the league. And I think everybody, you know, has been speaking about the vaccinations. And, you know, I'm a firm believer in science and, you know, I'm going to stick with that, and hopefully everybody abides by whatever the league sets the rules. I think once everybody buys in, we're going to be fine."

Several star NBA players like Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal have expressed their reservations about taking the vaccine. However, with the new stringent policies, it looks like players will have to get themselves vaccinated if they wish to play in the states that have adopted the new mandates.

How does the new vaccine mandate affect the NBA?

According to the new vaccine mandate, players need to get themselves vaccinated if they want to play in an arena packed with fans. Currently, the states of New York and San Francisco have activated these norms. The state of Los Angeles will see this mandate becoming active on November 29.

Many players have shared their reservations about the vaccine mandates. But the opinions of Irving, Beal, Wiggins and Michael Porter Jr. regarding the same haven't been well taken by the basketball fraternity.

The Brooklyn Nets, who have the strongest chance of coming out of the East, face a huge roadblock. That's because their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving, is still reportedly unvaccinated.

Although the state has given him permission to practice, he will be missing 41 games for the Nets this season.

If the rule continues into the postseason, that could hamper the Nets' chances of getting to their first championship. Another major problem that teams could face this season is that if more states activate these mandates, many more players could potentially miss out on games, which would be a great loss for the franchises.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been an advocate of the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and he has spoken strongly about it. With Michael Jordan concurring, it could inspire many hesitant players to take the vaccine and avoid inhibiting their teams' chances in the upcoming NBA season.

