"I'm getting chills talking about it" - $78,829 FA spills the truth on 'DJ' Caitlin Clark and other players' candid bonding after adverse season

Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Indiana Fever bonded over their amazing season after losing Game 5 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals. Aerial Powers spilled some information about the Fever's post-Game 5 celebration about the team's fighting spirit amid all the injuries.

Ad

Speaking on his latest vlog on YouTube, Powers opened up about how the Fever bonded even after a heartbreaking loss in Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces. They had a lot of fun after the series, being together possibly for the last time since not all 17 players on the roster will be back for next season.

"We just lost to Vegas," Powers said. "In a penthouse suite to be with each other one last time, and I just remember sitting in the back where I can see everyone and what everybody's doing. It was just like, 'Oh my God. I'm getting chills talking to you about it right now.' ... I see Lexi (Hull), Shey (Peddy), Sophie (Cunningham), they're doing their thing on the pool table."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The one-time WNBA champion added:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"CC over there on the couch being the DJ, standing on the couch with her shades on. KK (Timpson) over there just dancing. Everybody's just being them. ... All the coaches, all the coaches just vibing. I sit back and I look and I'm just peeping the scene and I say, 'This is why we were able to do this,' because everybody can just be them."

Ad

Ad

Despite not reaching the WNBA Finals, Aerial Powers was so happy with the experience of playing for the Indiana Fever this season. There was so much belief inside the locker room that they almost did the impossible.

Her vlog has been flooded by Fever fans, telling her that the 2025 team will be remembered for years to come. They were five minutes away from beating the eventual WNBA champions, playing without Caitlin Clark and several other key players.

Ad

Caitlin Clark to cherish the memories of 2025 Fever team

Caitlin Clark to cherish the memories of 2025 Fever team. (Photo: IMAGN)

Since the Indiana Fever won't keep all 17 players from this season's roster, things are going to be different next year. Nevertheless, Caitlin Clark is going to cherish the season they had, even though she only managed to suit up for 13 games.

Ad

Clark was plagued with injuries, so she was unable to play for the majority of their run. She was one of the loudest cheerleaders on the sidelines, hyping up the team and keeping her teammates' heads high despite the tough outcomes.

The Fever have only four players under contract next season, including Clark. The CBA is set to expire at the end of the month, and a lockout is possible if a new deal doesn't get signed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More