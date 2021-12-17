"I'm giving the ball to Michael Jordan" - Dan Devone chooses MJ over Steph Curry when it comes to making clutch shots in the post-season, says Steph's career has had a hiccup in playoffs and Finals

Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry are arguably two of the most influential basketball players in the NBA. The latter is considered to be one of the best shooters in the history of the game. However, famous TV presenter Dan Devone believes that MJ's greatness surpasses that of Curry's and if he had to choose between the two, the Emmy Award winner would give the 6 time NBA champion the chance to make clutch shots in the postseason.

Stephen Curry has 3 NBA championships to his name. He has a resume stacked with all the top honours, but one thing missing is the Finals MVP trophy. This has many times been held against his greatness. On the other hand, Michael Jordan has won everything with the Bulls dynasty. Speaking about the two greats on the Kolsky and Company, Dan Devone said:

"Who do you want the ball in whose hands when it comes to the shot that you need in the postseason, and as of right now, I would go with Michael Jordan"

Kolsky & Company @KolskyAndCo



Would you?



🎧go.audacy.com/N2l0Tmbj3lb "Who do you want the ball in whose hands when it comes to the shot that you need in the postseason, and as of right now, I would go with Michael Jordan." Dan Devone is NOT giving Steph the ball when it matters most.Would you? "Who do you want the ball in whose hands when it comes to the shot that you need in the postseason, and as of right now, I would go with Michael Jordan." Dan Devone is NOT giving Steph the ball when it matters most. Would you?🎧go.audacy.com/N2l0Tmbj3lb https://t.co/tc2zNh8QnC

Stephen Curry is the best three-point shooter. However, in the postseason, being clutch matters a lot. When that part of the game comes into play, Michael Jordan is considered to be the best. Even though the opposition knew that the ball would be in MJ's hand in the clutch, they could do nothing to stop him from making the bucket. Speaking about Curry's performances in the postseason, Devone said:

"Won't you say that the one hiccup on his resume is the postseason? It doesn't necessarily near all the greatness that he does during the regular season"

Davone further elaborated on his point by pointing out that it seems as though Steph Curry isn't the same player in the post-season and his perfomances on the big stage sometimes fall flat:

"It is not the same Steph at times when it gets to the NBA Finals those sort of games and moments and clutchness we witness during the regular season, it's not a big dropoff, but can you not see that there is sort of that in the totality of the body of the remarkable work that the postseason was slightly sort of underwhelming"

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have revolutionized the game of basketball

Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan will forever be considered as two of the most inspirational players in the game of basketball. Steph's ability to shoot the ball has changed the game forever, while Jordan popularized the sport throughout the world with his unparalleled charisma.

NBA @NBA A lifetime leading up to this moment.



Stephen Curry soaks it in. A lifetime leading up to this moment.Stephen Curry soaks it in. https://t.co/YzyMmjlJVX

Both have played their part in revolutionizing the sport. However, Jordan has gone on to create a brand of his own, which is difficult for any NBA player to surpass. Steph is undoubtedly one of the best shooters in the history of the game, but MJ had it all. His ability to create shots, defend and motivate his teammates is what made him one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball.

The Ballfather @StevenKelsey13 Micahel Jordan as a finisher could go through, over, under, or around you



No stopping it

Micahel Jordan as a finisher could go through, over, under, or around youNo stopping ithttps://t.co/sirzOszodO

Also Read Article Continues below

Stephen Curry still has a few years left in his career. He will do his best to try and get close to MJ's 6 rings. However, for this to happen he will certainly have to surpass LeBron James, who himself is in contention to surpass MJ and get a few more brownie points in the GOAT conversation.

Edited by David Nyland