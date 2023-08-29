“I'm going to kick his a**”: Dominique Wilkins had a furious response when Michael Jordan made an outrageous statement

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins had very intense battles back in the 1980s. The two high-flyers love to go at it on the basketball court but the six-time NBA champion took it to another level by visiting Wilkins on the team's locker room.

On the night of April 16, 1987, the Atlanta Hawks were on the road to battle the Chicago Bulls. Preparing for the game, Wilkins suddenly got an untimely visitor at their own locker room.

In an interview with journalist DJ Vlad in 2023, Wilkins tells the details of what was said between him and Jordan back in 1987:

"We are in Chicago, Michael walks into our locker room in suit and tie and I'm like with this son of a gun before coming to our locker room for," Wilkins said.

"I'm thinking to go to in the training room or something and he walks by me and he walks by Kevin Willis, he gets to with me, taps on his leg and said, 'Lace them up. It's going to be a long night' and I'm shocked."

Trying to get back at Jordan's trash talk, Wilkins just wanted to say something back at him for having the confidence to threaten his team and lashed out at Scottie Pippen.

"I ain't know what to say so he's walking out-- and I just yelled something. I said 'Well you tell that Scottie Pippen, I'm going to kick his a**'-- I didn't know what to say. He had 60 that night."

Michael Jordan finished the game with 61 points, 10 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block. Meanwhile, Dominique Wilkins tallied 34 points, six rebounds, and three assists and the Atlanta Hawks got the road win, 117-114.

Dominique Wilkins was amazed by Michael Jordan and his competitive nature

The 'Human Highlight Film' of the NBA has played in the NBA for 14 years and he had a chance to compete against the likes of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Julius Irving, Isiah Thomas, and Charles Barkley to name a few.

Dominique Wilkins feels that Michael Jordan has a competitive drive that is above anyone else and maybe in the history of the NBA.

"He competes in everything. I don't care what it is. It could be in the golf course, anywhere. Drinking a glass of water, it doesn't matter who could drink the fastest. He's going to bet on it," said Wilkins. "He's so competitive that way but that's what makes him so great because his willingness to not accept losing and there's only a few in this game to ever do that."

WATCH: Dominique Wilkins reflects on competing against Michael Jordan

Dominique Wilkins is hailed as one of the best scorers and dunkers in the history of the NBA. He was able to join Michael Jordan on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team that was honored during the 2022-23 season in Cleveland, Ohio.

