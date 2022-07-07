“I’m not going to let the city down, I’m not going to let my family down” - Zion Williamson sends a message after signing his max extension with the Pelicans, says the goal is to win a championship

On the eve of Zion Williamson's 22nd birthday, the New Orleans Pelicans organization gave the superstar a gift he'll never forget. Williamson is "locked in" for five more years with the Pelicans after signing his extension.

Having missed the entirety of last season because of his recurring foot injury, Zion Williamson hasn't received a lot of love from fans. Often shamed and made fun of for his health status, Williamson was subjected to a lot of mockery.

This indeed affected his stock and value as a player. However, the Pelicans organization showed their faith in Zion's ability when they signed him to a five-year max deal.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are nearing a five-year, $231M rookie max contract extension, per @ShamsCharania Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are nearing a five-year, $231M rookie max contract extension, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/4vbEjlltnD

Expressing his gratitude as he signed the contract on his 22nd birthday, Williamson had this to say:

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA "For the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I'm not going to let them down." - Zion "For the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I'm not going to let them down." - Zion https://t.co/UBEJPBw3Q2

"On my birthday last year is when I found out I broke my foot and I was out the whole year. It was a tough year and then, for the Pelicans to come give me this birthday gift, I'm not going to let them down.

"I'm not going to let this city down. I'm not going to let my family down. And most of all, I'm not going to let myself down. So, thank you."

Having been dealt a tough hand with poor recovery, Williamson missed the entirety of a rather impressive Pelicans season. In a new system established by head coach Willie Green, New Orleans shone as they made a competitive playoff appearance.

With an exciting core in place, Zion returns to an extremely competent Pelicans roster. Paired with Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, Williamson could be the missing piece to get them over the hump.

Zion Williamson hopes to bring a title to New Orleans

Zion Williiamson warming up before a game

The NBA championship is the goal for any competitor in the league. In this regard, Zion Williamson is no different.

However, the 22-year old was also filled with purpose. Surrounded by considerable talent, the Pelicans could look like a scary side this upcoming season. Zion Williamson alluded to this when he commented on what he could do on the court.

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA "The ultimate goal is to win a championship." "The ultimate goal is to win a championship." 😤 https://t.co/aLYyoJA9pi

By adding Williamson to an already impressive roster, the Pelicans could be in for a massive upgrade. Pairing a dominant interior force alongside versatile scorers such as Ingram and McCollum, New Orleans has a nice blend of offensive firepower.

While the championship could be a bit of a reach at this point in time, the possibility isn't out of the question. The Pelicans have displayed their desire to win quite clearly. Now, with a perennial All-Star returning to their lineup, New Orleans could be vying for a solid playoff seeding.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



(via

Another angle of Zion Williamson's 360 dunk before Pelicans-Spurs(via @NBA Another angle of Zion Williamson's 360 dunk before Pelicans-Spurs 😳(via @NBA)https://t.co/gkH2a5sG7b

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far