"I'm gonna roast their a** on TV" - Charles Barkley unhesitatingly ridicules Lakers for hoisting In-Season Tournament banner

Do not count Charles Barkley as a fan of the In-Season Tournament. Barkley discounted the Lakers' NBA Cup on the "Dan Patrick Show," roasting the team for celebrating the victory. He also thought the banner the Lakers will raise is nonsensical.

LA announced it would raise a banner in Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers said it would be smaller than their 17 championship banners. The banner would also have space for future In-Season Tournament titles. Barkley thinks the idea is dumb no matter the size.

“The Lakers better not put up a banner. If they do that, I am going to roast their ass on TV,” Barkley said.

The Lakers were also given champagne in the locker room. Some criticized them for celebrating like they had won a real title.

“You don’t do champagne for the In-Season tournament. I am glad I did not see that,” Barkley said.

The Lakers won the inaugural NBA Cup with a win over the Indiana Pacers. They beat the high-flying offense of Indiana 123-109 in Las Vegas. Barkley wanted a different result.

“I think it would have been a better story if the Pacers won. It was a coming out party for Tyrese Haliburton,” Barkley said.

Despite his criticism of the Lakers' celebrations, Barkley offered praise for the new NBA event. He just thinks it does not warrant a big celebration.

“It was a resounding success, but we are not raising banners or doing parades,” Barkley said.

Barkley, of course, has never been afraid to make fun of current NBA players and teams. He and his TV partner, Shaquille O’Neal, will likely ridicule In-Season Tournament titles as they remain on TV analyzing basketball.

Charles Barkley roasts Zion Williamson

Charles Barkley’s roasting of the Lakers was not the only shot he took this week. Barkley also ripped Zion Williamson for being out of shape.

Williamson appeared slow and finished with a disappointing stat line in the New Orleans Pelicans' 133-89 loss to the Lakers in the IST semifinals. Williamson scored 13 points with two rebounds in 26 minutes.

"He's not in shape. He doesn't run. He plays the game strictly on talent," Barkley said. "He never runs on a fastbreak. He's kinda jogging on offense and defense. Somebody has got to get a hold of him 'cause he got so much talent, he's gonna be somewhat successful. He could be special."

Williamson responded to the criticism. Both on and off the court.

On the court, Williamson came out with a vengeance in his next game. He scored 36 points on 13-of-17 shooting in a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had some words for Barkley and his other critics after the game.

"If it comes from a great place and a place where they just wanna see me do better, thank you," Williamson said. "But if it comes from anywhere else, everyone's entitled to their own opinion. Can't control that.”

Williamson might have gone too hard in the game. He is now listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. He may not play on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.