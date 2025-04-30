"I'm not gonna do this": Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to question on Bucks future

Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't having any conversation about his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. This comes after they were eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs for the third straight year.

Milwaukee missed out on a golden opportunity to extend its playoff run after having the rug pulled from under it by the Indiana Pacers in overtime in Game 5 of their series on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The Bucks were seemingly on their way to victory until the Pacers charged back in the last 40 seconds of OT, going on an 8-0 run to overhaul a seven-point deficit.

Tyrese Haliburton completed the impressive comeback by scoring the game-winning layup with 1.3 seconds remaining to secure the 119-118 victory. The win eliminated the Bucks from the playoffs, 4-1.

During the postgame press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked if he still sees himself winning another NBA title with the Bucks or rather go somewhere else to get it.

'The Greek Freak' refused to be categorical in his response, saying:

"I'm not gonna do this. Whatever I say I know it's going to translate. I don't know man. I wish I was still playing."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks exited the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row, and second that had fellow All-Star Damian Lillard unavailable for much of the time because of injury.

Antetokounmpo nonetheless had a banner campaign, finishing with averages 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in 67 games to be in the mix for the MVP award.

He also led the Bucks to the NBA Cup title back in December, to become the second team to win it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says Bucks have to improve after another early exit

While he ponders his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that he and the team have to find ways to get better following another early exit in the playoffs.

He spoke about it in the postgame press conference after they were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The two-time league MVP highlighted that as much as they feel bad with the end to their campaign, they needed to come up with the needed response to change their fortunes moving forward.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

"Not winning games definitely hurts. [But] you got to keep doing what you're doing, look at the mirror and see what you can improve and how to get better. Come back and compete. That's what competitors do."

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Four - Source: Getty

Since winning the NBA title in 2021, the Bucks haver struggled to return to the same glory, punctuated by three straight first-round eliminations.

