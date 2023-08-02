"I'm the green-eyed monster as my mom used to call me" - Steph Curry gives wholesome retort to Google query about his eyes

Having cool nicknames is part and parcel of being an NBA superstar. And, while Steph Curry fully owns the tag of "baby-faced assassin," maybe there's a cooler nickname that went amiss.

On Wired, while answering the internet's most searched questions about him, the star point guard was questioned about his eye color. And lo and behold, the "green-eyed monster" ceased to be a family secret of the Currys.

Curry responded by mentioning how he has green eyes, while also divulging the nickname his mother had for him.

"I'm the green-eyed monster as my mom used to call me when I was a little kid" said Steph when quizzed about his eye color.

One can easily picture a cute Steph Curry running rings around a young Seth in a mini-hoop setup while being called the "green-eyed monster" by his mother.

Curry certainly is a family man and this wholesome anecdote only adds to his likability. Maybe it is time to embrace a new nickname as the new-look Golden State Warriors attempt to win their fifth ring under Steve Kerr and Co.

The 'Green-eyed Monster' only serves as an addition to a host of suave nicknames held by Steph Curry

The 'Baby-faced Assasin' is also a 'Chef'

The four-time champion has cemented his legacy as a superstar in the league. There aren't any questions about him being celebrated as an all-timer going ahead.

And during the course of his Hall of Fame career, Curry has also made a case for having arguably the coolest set of NBA nicknames. "The baby-faced assassin" and "The Chef" to go with the "Golden Boy" and the "Human Torch" makes for quite the list.

If the "Green-eyed monster" picks up steam, Sonya Curry may have just made a wonderful contribution to NBA culture.

