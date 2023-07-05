What is Steph Curry’s nickname? Taking a closer look

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is widely seen as the greatest shooter in NBA history. Likewise, many view Curry as the best point guard of all time.

Over his 14-year-long career, the Warriors star has racked up a long list of nicknames. Curry’s nicknames include “The Baby-Faced Assassin,” “Chef Curry,” “The Human Torch,” “Threezus,” and “The Golden Boy.” Of these nicknames, the 35-year-old is referred to as The Baby-Faced Assassin and Chef Curry most often.

The Baby-faced Assassin nickname reportedly originates from Curry’s pre-NBA years. It came when he lived with his father, Dell Curry, in Toronto, when Dell played for the Toronto Raptors. At age 12, Curry was already dominant in middle school. So his coach, James Lackey, started scheduling games against top schools. Curry then continued his elite play against high-level competition despite looking young, earning him The Baby-Faced Assassin moniker.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Chef Curry, the nickname originates from a Drake song titled “0 to 100 / The Catch Up.” In the song, Drake makes a cooking reference related to Curry:

“If I ain't the greatest, then I'm headed for it. That mean I'm way up The 6 ain't friendly but it's where I lay up. This s**t a mothaf**kin' layup. I been Steph Curry with the shot. Been cookin' with the sauce. Chef Curry with the pot, boy.”

Also read: Steph Curry is casual when he works out with other stars in the NBA- "I watch him dumb his workout down"

Steph Curry on his favorite nickname

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

As for Steph Curry’s personal favorite among his nicknames, he once spoke about it on the “Knuckleheads” podcast with former NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.

Curry first chose “The Splash Brothers,” a nickname given to the star duo of him and his teammate, Klay Thompson. However, when it comes to individual nicknames, The Baby Faced Assassin is Curry’s favorite:

“Splash Brothers is at the top,” Curry said. “Baby-Faced is on an individual basis. That’s the first one I heard from myself when I was in college, and I loved that one. That one got the nod from Kobe (Bryant) in terms of my killer instinct. I have heard of The Human Torch before, which was solid. But other than that, that’s the list right there."

Also read: Draymond Green says Steph Curry going to the weight room helped him stay at the top: "It's actually made him much more effective"

Poll : 0 votes