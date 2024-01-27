“I’m not here if I don’t go to Marquette”: Doc Rivers' touching tribute sets stage as he confirms Bucks debut against Nuggets

The Milwaukee Bucks surprised many in the NBA after it was announced that Adrian Griffin was being let go and replaced by Doc Rivers as head coach.

Initially, there was some confusion as it was prematurely reported that Rivers had already signed on to take the mantle, while the two parties were still negotiating. But, it was almost already sure, and everyone was just waiting for it to become official.

Now, both Rivers and the Bucks can announce that the team has officially entered the Doc Rivers era. His debut game will be against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Monday (Jan. 29).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Signing with the Bucks feels like a full-circle moment for the coach as he actually attended and played college basketball in Marquette, which is just about a mile away from the Fiserv Forum.

In fact, during his introductory press conference, Rivers talked about how playing in Marquette affected his decision to become the new Bucks head coach, while also remembering the coaches he had during his time there:

"I never had the opportunity to play here..." Rivers said in his press conference. "Listen, I'm not here if I don't go to Marquette, bottom line. I really believe that. Not only just like Rick [Majerus], Hank [Raymonds], and Al (McGuire) but the professors. I wasn't the greatest student when I came to Marquette but I left a hell of a student, that was not my plan."

Watch his comments below from the 20:00 min. mark:

Also read: "Just had a coaching a**terclass": Doc Rivers' official announcement as HC in loss to Cavaliers has Bucks fans in shambles

Taking a look at Doc Rivers' college career at Marquette

Glenn "Doc" Rivers joined the Marquette Golden Eagles in 1980. During his freshman year, he was already relied upon heavily, being named as a starter in 24 of the 31 games. That year, he averaged 14.0 ppg, 3.6 apg and 2.0 spg.

In his sophomore year, he remained consistent, averaging 14.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, and 2.2 spg through 29 games played, all of which he started in. He closed out his college basketball career in his junior year where he played and started in 29 games where he averaged 13.2 ppg, 4.3 apg and 2.7 spg, while playing and starting in the same amount of games as his sophomore year.

Doc Rivers then entered the NBA and was drafted 31st overall by the Atlanta Hawks. He concluded his college career in Marquette having played a total of 89 games (82 starts).

In those 89 games, he tallied 1,234 points, 409 assists, and 203 steals. These contributions eventually led to his #31 jersey being retired by Marquette.

Also read: 3 contenders for ESPN as Doc Rivers quits broadcast to join Bucks as head coach

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!