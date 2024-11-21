"I'm just literally doing my job" – Shams Charania addresses backlash over Joel Embiid-76ers meeting leak

ESPN's Shams Charania defended himself on Thursday in his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." On Tuesday, Charania reported that the Philadelphia 76ers held a team meeting on Monday night, following their 106-89 loss to the Miami Heat.

In Charania's account, he claimed that All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey "challenged" Embiid for his tardiness this season. This became the narrative heading to their game on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Against the Grizzlies, the Sixers had their Big 3 on the court for the first time.

Unfortunately for Philly, Paul George suffered another hyperextended left knee, sending him to the sidelines. The Sixers suffered their 12th loss, 117-111, against Memphis, falling to 2-12.

Following the game, Embiid called out the anonymous person who leaked what was discussed in their team meeting on Monday. The 2023 MVP went as far as to call the source a "real piece of s**t."

During Charania's appearance on McAfee's show, the insider didn't expose his source, but defended himself for "doing his job."

"I'm just literally doing my job," Charania said. "That's literally all I'm doing. I do think there's a level of respect on both sides, but I would say that in every situation, there are dozens and dozens of people with knowledge of anything, and I literally, everyday just want to do my job." (00:20)

After learning about the Sixers ' meeting, McAfee asked Shams Charania about his initial thought process.

"When I heard, after the game the Sixers lost in Miami on Monday night. Nick Nurse, it takes him an hour and a half to address the media and he announces the team had a meeting. The first thing that comes to my mind is, 'What happened in that meeting?' I want to go dig up what happened in that meeting."(1:27)

"What I dug up might be nothing," he added. "Nothing was said, 'We sat and looked at each other for an hour and a half.' That could be it and then there's nothing to talk about. But there was some substance."

Paul George addressed how Shams Charania got the information on their team meeting

George was surprised that Shams Charania found out about the meeting. On Thursday, the new episode of "Podcast P with Paul George" was released, and the Sixers star addressed how the ESPN insider got the information.

The 6-foot-8 forward said that he thought it was absurd because Shams Charania was almost obtaining the meeting "word-for-word."

In the episode, George said the meeting was positive. The nine-time All-Star doesn't think it hurts the team and believes it's normal for them to have the meeting to address their issues.

On Saturday, Philly will play against the Brooklyn Nets, hoping to improve their record.

