“I’m leaving him alone, whenever he makes his decision is fine with us” - Steve Kerr says he won’t put pressure on former finals MVP as the Warriors leave a roster spot open for him

The Golden State Warriors are preparing to defend their title, and coach Steve Kerr sounds excited about the team's roster moving forward. After winning the 2022 championship, Golden State should be a force to deal with in the Western Conference.

It was an impressive bounce-back season for the Warriors, as the team has dealt with adversity over the years. After finally getting their core healthy, the Warriors showcased that they still have the ability to be a dominant force. After working hard to keep the majority of their roster together, Golden State looks poised for another strong season next year.

Some players have yet to make a decision about returning to the team. One of those is Andre Iguodala. Although the veteran forward played just 19.5 minutes last season, Iguodala remains a crucial piece of the puzzle. In a recent interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Kerr stressed that Iguodala would be welcomed back with open arms if he wants to return to the team.

“I leave Andre alone,” Kerr said. “He knows where we stand. If he wants to come back, we’d love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I’m leaving him alone. Whenever he makes his decision is fine with us.”

Steve Kerr excited for Golden State Warriors' roster in 2022-23

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr after the 2022 NBA Finals

Golden State looks ready to take another step forward for the 2022-23 season. After winning the championship, Golden State re-signed starting big man Kevon Looney. On top of that, the Warriors were active in free agency, signing guard Donte DiVincenzo and forward JaMychal Green.

Although the team lost some important rotation pieces in free agency, the hope is that some younger players will be ready to step up. Golden State has been developing Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, two players who are expected to see a major increase in minutes next season.

With athletic big man James Wiseman expected to make a full return, the Warriors are going to have some fascinating depth to monitor. With Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green still ready to roll, Golden State will be one of the tougher teams to deal with in the NBA next season.

