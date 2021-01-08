"I’m like, ‘what the f--k’" — De'Aaron Fox on his dad tweeting that Marvin Bagley III should be traded | NBA News

De'Aaron Fox has had to deal with the ramifications of his father’s social media-powered opinion a few days ago. In recent NBA news, the 23-year-old shared his response to Aaron Fox's tweet which stated that Marvin Bagley III should be traded by the Sacramento Kings.

De'Aaron Fox said during an interview on the "All That Smoke" podcast:

“I’m like, ‘what the f--k,’ now I’m about to be pulled into some s*** that I didn’t want to be involved in.”

De’Aaron Fox talks Twitter exchange between his father and Kings teammate Marvin Bagley III's father 🤯@swipathefox is on #AllTheSmoke 1/14: https://t.co/RUCCfFghWe pic.twitter.com/XobbBOCffv — SHOWTIME Basketball (@shobasketball) January 6, 2021

NBA News: De'Aaron Fox's dad responds to Marvin Bagley III's dad

De'Aaron Fox's dad was merely echoing the sentiment of Marvin Bagley (Marvin Bagley III's dad), who tweeted that the Kings need to trade his son.

The elder Fox responded to the elder Bagley's tweet with a simple two-word statement.

Trade him — Aaron Fox (@aaronlfox5) January 4, 2021

The tweet went viral pretty quickly as the media speculated on what that response could mean for teammates De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III.

NBA News: De'Aaron Fox's message to family

Phoenix Suns v Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox talked to hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson at length about his dad's tweet.

According to De’Aaron Fox, he sent a text to his dad and then created a group text that included the members of his immediate family (father, mother, and brother). He explained:

“I’m like, yo, y’all can’t do this s--t, because regardless of anything y’all say, mother f-----s aren’t going to ask y’all, they gonna ask me about it. I’m like, y’all have to start thinking about me before y’all put anything on the internet.”

De'Aaron Fox is right to be upset as this situation could become an issue within the safe confines of the Sacramento Kings locker room and could even spill over to the basketball court during games. Thankfully, it has not.

Fox added:

“We said something about it, but like, nobody is worried about it, to be honest.”

For now, De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III can rest easy that it’s only their fathers who may have lingering issues with their social media activities.

