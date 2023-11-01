"I’m about to lose my fu**ing top" - Pissed off Mike Brown yells at Malik Monk during Sacramento Kings practice demanding accountability

The Sacramento Kings underwent a remarkable culture change as the team ended a 16-year playoff drought under the leadership of coach Mike Brown last season. Brown's influence brought about a winning culture within the team, leading him to become the first coach in history to win the Coach of the Year Award through a unanimous vote.

In order to break a team free from losing habits, a coach needs to be both firm and effective in reaching the players. A video posted on X suggests that Brown possesses these qualities in abundance.

In the video, Brown was seen scolding Sacramento Kings players, specifically Malik Monk, during practice.

“Malik…I’m about to lose my f***ing top if you keep doing that s**t!” - Brown was captured saying in the recording.

Even though Brown expressed his anger and used strong language, it seemed that he was genuinely able to connect with the players rather than simply provoking their tempers. It's encouraging to witness NBA coaches displaying a strong dedication to achieving victory.

The Sacramento Kings are currently 2-1, good for eighth in the Western Conference. They aim to build on their previous season's performance, where they achieved a 48-34 record but faced an early exit in the first round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors, with the series stretching to seven games.

Sacramento Kings suffer huge blow as De’Aaron Fox sprains ankle

Sacramento Kings' All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox sustained an injury during their overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The 25-year-old landed awkwardly after a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.

He initially left the game, returned, but ultimately had to exit for good. He scored 37 points.

The Kings on Monday announced that imaging revealed Fox had a "moderate" sprain in his right ankle, which will keep him out of Wednesday's game against the Golden State Warriors. His availability for future games will be determined at a later date.

Last season, Fox earned All-NBA Third Team honors. He had performed exceptionally in the Kings' first three games of the new season, averaging 31.3 points while shooting an impressive 48.6% from the field.

In Fox's absence, Davion Mitchell will step in as the starting point guard, as confirmed by Coach Brown.

Mitchell acknowledged that stepping in for Fox would be a challenging responsibility.

"You can't really fill in De'Aaron Fox's shoes, but you can try to help your team out in different ways," Mitchell said after Tuesday's practice. "So I think that's what I'm doing."