“I’m might be the only guy who listened”: Dirk Nowitzki raps an entire verse from Shaquille O’Neal’s “What’s up Doc” song

Perhaps it is not known widely that Dirk Nowitzki was a big fan of Orlando Magic when Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway played together. However, what is unthinkable is that Nowitzki, a German, is a big fan of Shaq’s rap songs.

On Saturday, Nowitzki appeared on O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast” and said that he knows the entire verse of Shaq’s “What’s Up Doc? (Can We Rock)” rap song. However, the Dallas Mavericks legend jokingly took a jab at Shaq and said he was the only guy who listened to his rap songs.

“Going back to Germany, you know in 90s, you know Shaq knows this I was a big Orlando fan there when it was Shaq and Penny. I might be actually the only guy that listened to Shaq rap,” Nowitzki said on the podcast.

Shaq, whose debut was platinum, replied that Nowitzki wasn’t the only guy who listened to Shaq’s rap songs.

“You are not the only guy Dirk, you know that my sh*t was nice.”

However, the real turn to the candid conversation came when Shaq’s co-host Adam Lefkoe asked the 2011 NBA champion to sing “What’s up Doc.” True to his words, Dirk Nowitzki rapped the entire song live on the podcast while imitating Shaq’s heavy voice.

“What’s Up Doc” was released in 1993 under Unique Recording Studios. It was a top-40 hit on the chart and received gold by the RIAA. The song sold 500,000 worldwide. The same year, his debut album “Shaq Diesel” earned platinum certification.

Shaquille O’Neal accidentally found out Dirk Nowitzki had a black wife

Dirk Nowitzki married Jessica Olsson in 2012. However, despite playing in the same league, Shaquille O’Neal never knew that Nowitzki's wife was a black woman.

On “The Big Podcast,” the four-time NBA champion said he accidentally discovered that Nowitzki’s wife was a black woman.

"I found out accidentally, and I don't know if Dirk knows this, but we all leave the same way. So one day, there was this gorgeous person standing right there, and I was like, oh,” Shaq said.

"They was like that's Dirk's wife and I was like, 'Oh, okay my bad.' But after that I knew that he (Dirk Nowitzki) was down, I know that he liked the chocolate. I knew that he likes the chocolate bars!"

Olsson was born in Gavle, Sweden. Olsson. The couple have three children: Malaika, Max and Morris. They had their first child, Malaika, in July 2013. Max and Morris were born in 2015 and 2016 respectively.