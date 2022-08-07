"I'm paying a guy cause he's gonna be good, he's talented and we're paying him for the future" - Former NBA Finals MVP breaks silence on Draymond Green's contract situation

Coming off his fourth NBA title, the situation around Draymond Green's payday remains precarious.

The path forward for the Golden State Warriors after a title run includes a significantly strengthened Western Conference and multiple contract extensions.

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Green have contracts expiring within two seasons. Each of these players was a crucial part of this championship run.

The Athletic's Anthony Slater and Marcus Thompson II reported the Warriors expected payroll. The Warriors will have a total payroll of $564 million in 2023-24 if they extend everyone.

However, the discourse around extending Draymond Green has been particularly divisive. Green reportedly wants a maximum-contract extension.

"Green, according to sources, wants and believes he deserves a maximum contract extension from the Warriors. Aug. 3 is when he is eligible to sign a four-year deal. That is his desired length." (via) The Athletic

On "Point Forward," Andre Iguodala broke his silence on Green's extension, stating:

"Here's the question that keeps getting asked. You know people keep asking me and that's my guy so I'm always gonna say get him everything he wants. What I'm getting is, are you paying somebody for what they've done or what they're going to do.

"That's the tricky part because you can't keep saying I'm paying a guy because he's gonna be good; he's talented and we're paying him for the future. And then at the other side, I can't pay for what he's already done."

While Draymond Green has accumulated several defensive honors in the NBA, his lackluster stat lines often lead people to undervalue him on the court.

Does Draymond Green elicit a max contract?

Draymond Green's presence on defense has been invaluable for the Warriors throughout their dynasty years. In the last decade, Green has been a top-10 defender in the regular season five times. He has accumulated 7 All-Defensive selections.

NBACentraI @TheNBACentrel "I’m definitely a top 10 player at the moment. Best defender on the reigning champions and the best defender in the league. You gotta credit my work. Without me [the team] ain’t working."



Despite not functioning as a scorer, Green plays the role of a facilitator. In other words, instead of scoring the ball himself, he provides open looks and cutting lanes for other players on the team.

But the question remains, is his skillset worth $164.5 million over five years? The answer might be yes.

Green was on his way to becoming the Defensive Player of the Year before his back injury thwarted his season. The Warriors posted a 19-17 record without him in the lineup compared to 34-12 with him.

