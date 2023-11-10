"I'm so proud to be your mom" - Larsa Pippen dedicates beautiful poem for her son Scotty Pippen Jr. on his birthday

Larsa Pippen has frequently been in the headlines thanks to her relationship with Marcus Jordan, the son of basketball great Michael Jordan. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in January and sparked engagement rumors recently.

On Friday, Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, celebrated the birthday of their son, Scotty Pippen Jr. The 23-year-old is a name familiar to NBA fans thanks to his stint with the LA Lakers.

While he may be an adult pursuing his own NBA career, the second-generation hooper received a heartfelt birthday message from his mom. In an Instagram story, Larsa Pippen shared some words for Scotty Jr. before posting a poem dedicated to him.

"HBD to the love of my life. I'm so proud to be your mom @spippenjr the best is yet to come," Pippen wrote in the caption of a story.

In several follow-up Instagram stories, the reality TV Star and ex-wife of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen shared pre-game photos of her son. She then shifted gears, sharing a heartfelt poem, which reads, in part:

"Watch over him each day. May he be safe and free from harm as he goes about his way. Bless him through his life's trials. Help him choose right from wrong. An Example be, for all to see, standing tall, proud and strong."

As mentioned, Pippen has frequently been in the headlines thanks to her relationship with Marcus Jordan. The couple made waves this summer when they were the subject of engagement rumors.

At the time, a photo of Larsa with a massive ring on her finger was making the rounds, fueling speculation that the couple got engaged. As the pair revealed on their "Separation Anxiety" podcast, their families reached out to inquire about the rumors.

While they weren't engaged then, Marcus Jordan explained that an engagement and subsequent wedding were "in the works." Since then, there has been little news regarding the status of things beyond the fact that the couple will be getting engaged at some point.

When the time comes for them to get married, Marcus Jordan already knows that he wants his father, Michael Jordan, to be his best man. Despite any potential awkwardness, thanks to Larsa's former marriage to Scottie Pippen, Marcus hopes his father will stand as his best man.

Of course, the expectation is that Scotty Pippen Jr. will also be in attendance for the momentous occasion. Given her status as a reality TV star, there have also been rumblings about the wedding being televised. However, nothing has been confirmed.