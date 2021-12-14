“I’m resting Steph tomorrow” – Steve Kerr jokes with media as Steph Curry sits just two threes from breaking Ray Allen’s record

Steph Curry needs just two more three-point shots to overtake Ray Allen as the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer in the regular season.

After knocking down five triples to guide the Golden State Warriors to a scrappy 102-100 win against the Indiana Pacers, Curry now needs just one three-point shot to tie and another long-range splash to overtake Allen.

The expectation is that Steph Curry will certainly hit the landmark within the next 24 hours as the Warriors play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 14.

95.7 The Game @957thegame



Two threes to break Ray Allen’s record.



Tomorrow is gonna be fun 😎



140 threes so far this season. Two threes to break Ray Allen's record. Tomorrow is gonna be fun 😎

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, though, decided to have some fun on the subject of Steph Curry’s imminent record in the post-game media interaction.

When asked how he expects the environment at Madison Square Garden to be in anticipation of Curry’s record-breaking night, Kerr told the media rather stoically:

“I’m resting Steph tomorrow.”

When prodded by reporters on whether that was absolutely true, Kerr responded:

“There’s a good chance Steph will play tomorrow… Couldn’t resist.”

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr: "I'm resting Steph tomorrow"



He was joking



“Couldn’t resist”



Curry will play in MSG vs Knicks, two 3s from the record

Steph Curry scores 26 as Golden State Warriors edge past Indiana Pacers

Steph Curry didn’t break Ray Allen’s record in Indiana, but he did manage to lead his team to another road win, giving the Golden State Warriors an overall 22-5 record. The seven-time All-Star had 26 points in the contest, which also saw him grab six rebounds and dish out six assists.

The Golden State Warriors trailed their opponents 47-55 at the half. However, a strong defensive showing in the second half helped them limit the Indiana Pacers to just 45 points in quarters three and four. The last 12-minute stretch was particularly pivotal for the Warriors as they outscored their opponents 22-16 to grab the win.

Andrew Wiggins (15 points, five rebounds), Draymond Green (15 points, nine rebounds, five assists) and Kevon Looney (14 points, eight rebounds) all had double-digit scoring contributions on the night.

The Golden State Warriors will now look to secure another road victory in New York on what is likely to be the day that Curry enters the NBA’s record books as the league’s all-time leading three-point scorer in the regular season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh