"I'm a romantic guy, no" - Luka Doncic calls non-NBA fan fiance Anamaria Goltes the secret sauce behind his balanced life

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has made a name for himself in basketball. Since becoming a professional ball player, Doncic has gradually dominated the scene and has become an icon. Throughout all the attention and pressure he gets, the one person who keeps him balanced in his profession is his fiance, Anamaria Goltes.

The two were engaged over the summer, July 7, which is a reference to the 77 on his jersey. The photo posted on Doncic's Instagram showed that the star chose the right date and location, which was in Lake Bled in Slovenia, for their special moment.

In a recent interview with Rachel Nichols, Doncic joked about being a romantic.

"I'm a romantic guy," Doncic said when Nichols brought up what he did to propose to Goltes.

Nichols quickly asked if he is a romantic, to which the Mavericks star said:

"No."

The journalist then asked about how his fiance has helped him deal with the pressures of being a basketball icon.

"A lot. I met her in Croatia in the same camp I go to now. I met her when we were 11. I'm really happy to have her, it's been great. She helps me a lot. It's a lot of pressure outside, when I get home it's no basketball talk. She don't like basketball, but she goes to every game. She likes it now but she didn't like it [earlier]. Which is good for me, I really like that."

2023 is special for the couple as they also celebrated the birth of their daughter. Doncic missed the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 1 as they welcomed their daughter, Gabriela, into the world.

The high number of minutes for Luka Doncic is a concern

Jason Kidd, head coach of the Mavericks, talked about how the team is concerned about Luka Doncic's time on the court. This season, he's averaging 36.7 minutes, which is close to what he averaged last season and he has played 25 games.

However, the past eight games have been physically daunting for Doncic. He's averaging 39.9 minutes and has played four games over 40 minutes.

"We are concerned about the minutes," Kidd said. "He’s averaging 40 here in the last (seven games), so that means he’s playing over 40 minutes a night. We’ve got to figure out how to get these minutes down, but it is a concern."

Kyrie Irving's absence has affected Doncic's time on the court. Irving is out due to a right heel contusion, leaving the Slovenian star to carry most of the load.

