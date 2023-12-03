"I'm a savage": Dennis Smith Jr. highlights warrior spirit as Nets snap Magic's 9-game win streak

The Brooklyn Nets put a huge stop to the Orlando Magic's winning streak on Saturday, with Dennis Smith Jr. playing a starring role off the bench. With the win, the Nets bounced back from a one-point loss against the Charlotte Hornets to improve to 10-9 on the season.

Mikal Bridges led the Nets in the 129-101 win with 42 points, shooting 12-of-20. He also chipped in with five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal.

"I was waiting for him to get 50. His career-high 45 ... but I wanted to see him get 450 tonight. He could have did it," said Dennis Smith Jr.

Dennis Smith Jr. made a significant contribution, with a double-double of 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. It was the first time he played for the Nets since Nov. 16 to attend to an injury as he quickly made an impact.

Asked how he was able to contribute with no signs of rust, he said in his post-game interview.

"I'm a savage," said Smith Jr.

Protecting home court is what matters for Dennis Smith Jr.

Apart from Mikal Bridges' impressive 42-point performance, Spencer Dinwiddie contributed 22 points and Cam Thomas closely followed with 20 points.

The Nets, who have played their last five games at the Barclays Center, emerged victorious in four of them.

"We got to protect home court, and we did play alert. We did that tonight, we protecting home court," said Smith.

With the Nets coming out with a winning record in their last five home games, Dennis Smith Jr. credited the fans for sticking around and cheering the team through ups and downs.

"It means a lot. Fans, they still come out and support. We had some games we dropped," said Smith. "The love never stopped so we appreciate y'all and we going to protect home court every chance."

Meanwhile, Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony had 20 points apiece for the Orlando Magic. Paolo Banchero shot 6-of-15 but ended the game with 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The Nets next go on the road to battle the Atlanta Hawks on Dec. 6, whom they lost in overtime on Nov. 22 by only two points. They return to the Barclays Center two days later to take on the Washington Wizards.