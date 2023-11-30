In a touching display of kindness, Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has shown his support for a fan battling cancer, assuring him that he would do anything to help.

A fan account dedicated to Murray on X (formerly Twitter), with the username @DeJMuse, shared a post revealing a diagnosis of cancer and expressing a feeling of the illness prevailing.

“Hawks fans, sad news, I’ve been diagnosed with cancer 1 and half months ago and it looks like it’s winning. I LOVE YOU ALL. Happy I got to be part of the Hawks family. Wish Y’all nothing but the best in life. ❤️ #truetoatlanta”

While the post didn't mention or tag Murray, it reached the Hawks guard, who posted in reply to the fan:

“I’m Sorry And Sad To Hear This And I Want You To Know I Appreciate You And The Support More Than Words Can Explain. 🙏🏽 If I Can Do ANYTHING For You Please Let Me Know ASAP!!!!! 🖤 #FCancer”

Murray's kind gesture touched the hearts of fans, earning him praise for supporting a fan during a difficult time.

Dejounte Murray set to face former team Spurs

Dejounte Murray spent the first six years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs and was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Known for his defensive prowess and playmaking abilities, he gradually developed into an All-Star during his time with the Spurs.

However, the team decided to part ways with him as they entered a rebuilding phase.

Murray, who is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hawks this season, is poised to face the Spurs for just the third time since the trade, and the second time in San Antonio.

In March, when he was set to visit the AT&T Center as part of the opposing team for the first time, he said:

"I'm just excited to be back in the city. A lot of years put in here from being from Seattle. A long way and it'll always be home for me (per Kens5.com)"

"That relationship that we connected on and created will be something that'll last forever. There were times I lost people over and over and that was somebody I went to go cry to because I had no family living in San Antonio. We connected really well in that."

The Hawks are 8-9 to start the season, while the Victor Wembanyama led Spurs are 3-14.