"I'm sure we're close": Khabib Nurmagomedov puts his mental edge and preparation alongside Michael Jordan’s

Michael Jordan’s mental fortitude impressed and sometimes sowed fear into his opponents during his legendary NBA career. The five-time MVP had insane skills but his inner strength made him an even more daunting force to overcome.

Mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov said he sees some similarities between himself and “His Airness:”

“About Michael Jordan...I think mentally, we're close. Maybe he’s better, maybe, because I’m his fan. Maybe that’s why I think he’s better. But, I’m sure we’re close. Everything that he say, everything that he was doing on all these episodes [Last Dance], I hear this.”

Coming from one of the best fighters in MMA history, that has to be high praise for Michael Jordan. As intense and as heated as basketball is, what Nurmagomedov goes through every time he steps into the ring could arguably be considered tougher.

Jordan had an immaculate 6-0 record in NBA Finals. It’s a big reason why he’s considered by many to be the greatest to ever play basketball. Moreover, he was named the Finals MVP in each of those championships.

An underrated part of the Chicago Bulls’ dominance in the 1990s was the mental fortitude needed to be on top of the league for so long. Every year, Jordan and his crew had huge targets on their backs. For most of the time, they held off those challenges.

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares the same spotless record in mixed martial arts. The Dagestani fought 29 times and never lost. He knocked out eight and forced 11 opponents into submission.

Nurmagomedov’s biggest win was against Connor McGregor in a highly-controversial match. He choked the Irish into submission following months of off-court abuse from the former lightweight champ. It took every ounce of discipline and mental strength to focus and execute his game plan.

Though Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov played different sports, they were equally as dominant, thanks in large part to their mental strength and unwavering desire to be better.

Michael Jordan and Khabib Nurmagomedov are GOAT candidates in their respective sports

One does not talk about basketball without including Michael Jordan. Similarly, MMA fans can’t hold a serious conversation about the GOAT without Khabib Nurmagomedov in the mix.

“Air Jordan” and his dynastic Chicago Bulls won every time they reached the championship round. Furthermore, they never even allowed their opponents to force them into a Game 7. An argument could be easily made that they could have won more had Jordan not retired twice.

Nurmagomedov was also on the same level of overwhelming dominance. He beat one worthy challenger after another. The two-time Combat Sambo World Champion finished Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Like Jordan, Nurmagomedov was nearly untouchable when he decided to honor his promise to his father and retire.

