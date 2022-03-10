"I'm tired of hearing that s**t" - Ty Lue gets annoyed after being asked about Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's return

LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has admitted he misses Kawhi Leonard and Paul George "like hell". But he is also tired of providing any updates to the media about the return of his two superstar players. Leonard hasn't played a game for the Clippers this season after tearing his right ACL during the 2021 playoffs. George, meanwhile, is dealing with an elbow injury that hasn't allowed him to play an NBA game since December 22 last year.

While Lue has given updates about the health of the injured duo on previous occasions, he was quick to get upset when asked about their status before the start of the Clippers' contest against the Washington Wizards. Lue told the media:

"I’m tired of hearing that s**t. When they’re playing, I’ll let y’all know. I’m tired of talking about them every game. We can't win a game and you guys talk about Kawhi and PG. I'll talk about the guys in the locker room that are fighting and clawing every single day."

"We miss those guys like hell. But there's nothing we can do about it. Let's focus on the guys that are playing every single night and giving everything they got,” he added.

"They've been great," says Ty Lue about the presence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in the Clippers locker room

Before he lost his cool, Ty Lue did speak about the importance of having Kawhi Leonard and Paul George around the Los Angeles Clippers players. He said:

"They've been great. Just being around. When you have two guys like that around the locker room it does mean a lot to your young team."

While there is no clear information yet on Paul George's return, Kawhi Leonard did set the grapevine abuzz when he was seen shooting on the court before the Clippers' matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.

As reported by TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes:

"Kawhi Leonard participated in a rigorous pregame workout that lasted for well over an hour today. I was told it was his first extended workout he performed in front of media members and from my observation, he had zero limitations. Yet still, Clippers are being cautious and still aren't issuing a timetable on him or Paul George. I spoke to coach Lue and he told me that if he can't get his guys back for games in the regular season, it wouldn't be safe for them to return in the playoffs.”

