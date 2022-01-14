“I’m watching him before KD, before Steph” – Michael Wilbon believes Ja Morant has become must-watch player, says he’s in MVP conversation

The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant have taken the NBA by storm. Memphis is on a 10-game winning streak and has climbed to third place in the Western Conference standings.

After being considered an up-and-coming team, the Grizzlies appear to be on a mission to send a statement to the league.

The most exciting team in the NBA lately hasn't been the Golden State Warriors or the Phoenix Suns. It's been the Grizzlies (29-14), who have blossomed into a dangerous threat. Morant has taken his game to another level, and he's suddenly become an MVP candidate.

On ESPN's "NBA Countdown," analyst Michael Wilbon praised Morant, saying he has become a player who is must-watch television.

"I find myself wanting to watch him. ... When he's on, I'm watching him before KD (Kevin Durant), before Steph (Stephen Curry)," Wilbon said. " I'm not saying he deserves the MVP above them, but he is in that conversation."

Ja Morant on a mission for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant continues to impress.

Ja Morant's steady production and jaw-dropping highlights have captivated fans.

The third-year player was a star in the making in his first two seasons. He was the No. 2 pick behind Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019 and was the Rookie of the Year in 2019-20.

This season, he has helped transform the team into not just a playoff contender but possibly even a legitimate title threat. (Memphis lost in the first round last season.)

The engine behind the surge has been Memphis' stockpile of young talent, with a focus on Morant, who is a potential superstar. After doing a great job of adding strategic pieces through the draft, the Grizzlies have a roster full of depth that complements each other beautifully. Morant has lifted the team to another level, and this organization is rolling on all cylinders.

After being sidelined 11 games with a knee injury, Morant returned before Christmas and has been sensational (especially after the holiday).

During the Grizzlies' 10-game winning streak, Morant averaged 27.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game while shooting 51.3% (41.7% from 3-point range). If the young point guard can continue to play like this, Memphis will cement itself as one of the elites in the Western Conference – and the NBA.

Also Read Article Continues below

In a league that focused so much on the impressive play of the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, Memphis has suddenly shaken things up in the West. If the Grizzlies continue to pick up wins like this, it's only going to make the MVP case for Morant even stronger.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein