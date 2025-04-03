"I'm on my way" - Pistons star Cade Cunningham's confidence shines as he makes bold statement on his lofty ambition

Amid his first All-Star campaign, Detroit Pistons star combo guard Cade Cunningham seemingly isn't satisfied. According to the fourth-year player, he has his sights set on developing into the NBA's top player.

Detroit has been arguably the league's biggest surprise this season. The upstart squad sits fifth in the Eastern Conference (42-33) after last year's franchise-worst 14-68 finish.

The Pistons have already secured their first winning campaign since 2016 (44-38). Meanwhile, they're on the verge of locking up their first playoff berth since 2019.

Cunningham's offensive progression has spearheaded their turnaround. Through 66 appearances, he's averaging career bests in points (25.7), assists (9.2) and 3-pointers per game (2.1), shooting 46.2%.

The 2021 No. 1 draft pick's standout production has garnered him All-NBA buzz. He is also the betting favorite to win the league's Most Improved Player award (-230 odds).

Nevertheless, it appears Cunningham has a loftier ambition.

"I think I can be the best basketball player in the world. I think I'm on my way," Cunningham said, via ESPN's Eric Woodyard's Wednesday report. "I want people to understand that, and that's what I'm working to show people every time I play."

Cunningham will likely receive an opportunity to further put himself on the map as a future superstar during his first postseason experience. Detroit is slated to match up against the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers (45-31) in the first round. Such a scenario could allow him to emerge as the series' top offensive player.

Cade Cunningham on Detroit's resurgence

While Cade Cunningham appears determined to establish himself as an all-time great player, he seemingly isn't taking Detroit's unexpected success for granted.

After the Pistons failed to top 23 wins in a season over his first three campaigns, Cunningham told ESPN that he is reveling in being part of an impactful squad.

"Winning. I think that's the main difference for real," Cunningham said. "It's a lot of fun winning games. It's not fun losing at all, so playing in meaningful games and constantly putting ourselves in a position to win has been a lot of fun this year."

The Pistons face another challenge on Wednesday as they visit the league-best OKC Thunder (63-12). Unfortunately for the young team, Cunningham will miss his fifth straight game as he nurses a bruised left calf.

