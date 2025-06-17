“I’m not white”: Marcus Jordan’s 'new flame' makes herself clear after viral Miami kiss sparks online buzz

Marcus Jordan has been in the news in the last few days. The son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson on Saturday. Within 24 hours, TMZ released pictures of him with social media influencer Ara Bozorgian.

Ad

The pictures from Miami beach showed Marcus and Bozorgian sharing a moment in the water, with Bozorgian wearing an aqua blue swimwear.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The details of the mystery woman were unknown to the media and social media users. However, a few hours after TMZ posted the snaps on Instagram, Bozorgian came forward and said in the comments section that it was her.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"That's me omg," Bozorgian wrote.

When one fan pointed out that Marcus was with another woman the following day, Bozorgian reacted with a laughing emoji.

Alluding to Marcus' two trips within 24 hours with two different women, a fan commented about his father's billionaire status.

Ad

"That boy is living exactly how a billionaire son should," the fan wrote.

"Facts," Bozorgian wrote.

Comments on the post

"I thought that was a dolphin trying to eat him," a fan commented.

Ad

"watch out I might eat you next," Bozorgian wrote.

When a fan commented that the last picture was unnecessarily, she said that TMZ did her wrong with it.

"they did me dirty with the last pic fr," Bozorgian wrote.

Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/tmz_tv)

Bozorgian also clarifed that she wasn't white after a fan called her a white woman.

Ad

"Another white woman!" the fan wrote.

"I am not white ..." Bozorgian wrote.

Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/tmz_tv)

Bozorgian replied with a shy emoji when a user pointed out that Marcus had a type.

Ad

Comments on the post (image credit: instagram/tmz_tv)

According to her Instagram bio, Bozorgian is of Iranian-Canadian descent.

Ad

[Credit: IG/@araqueenbae]

It was the first time Marcus was out in public romantically with another woman since his breakup with Larsa Pippen.

Ad

Marcus Jordan's 'new flame' Ara Bozorgian posts emotional message after breakout Israel-Iran war

The Iran-Israel war has been hard news to swallow for Ara Bozorgian and many Iranians.

According to NBC News, after the relentless attack by Israel's defense, at least 224 people were killed and many have been displaced from their homes.

Heartbroken by the war between the two countries, Bozorgian expressed her grief for her people back home.

Ad

"Praying for my country Iran," Bozorgian wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.

[Credit: IG/@araqueenbae]

She also posted a long message that she was looking forward to her return to her home country.

Ad

"I'm sad I haven't been back to Iran in 20 years and everything is getting destroyed," Bozorgian wrote. "I was looking forward to the day I could return and experience everything the beautiful country has to offer. Our parents went thru a revolution and war and it's happening again. Praying for everyone. Praying for peace."

Ad

[Credit: IG/@araqueenbae]

The conflict is feared to further escalate in the coming days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nandjee Ranjan Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.



Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.

Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.



With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.



During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books. Know More