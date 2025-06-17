  • home icon
“I’m not white”: Marcus Jordan’s 'new flame' makes herself clear after viral Miami kiss sparks online buzz

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 17, 2025 17:28 GMT
Marcus Jordan's love interest Ara Bozorgian commented on the post by.[Picture Credit: IG/@araqueenbae]
Marcus Jordan’s love interest Ara Bozorgian commented on the post by (image credit: instagram/araqueenbae)

Marcus Jordan has been in the news in the last few days. The son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan was with Instagram model Ashley Stevenson on Saturday. Within 24 hours, TMZ released pictures of him with social media influencer Ara Bozorgian.

The pictures from Miami beach showed Marcus and Bozorgian sharing a moment in the water, with Bozorgian wearing an aqua blue swimwear.

The details of the mystery woman were unknown to the media and social media users. However, a few hours after TMZ posted the snaps on Instagram, Bozorgian came forward and said in the comments section that it was her.

"That's me omg," Bozorgian wrote.

When one fan pointed out that Marcus was with another woman the following day, Bozorgian reacted with a laughing emoji.

Alluding to Marcus' two trips within 24 hours with two different women, a fan commented about his father's billionaire status.

"That boy is living exactly how a billionaire son should," the fan wrote.
"Facts," Bozorgian wrote.
"I thought that was a dolphin trying to eat him," a fan commented.
"watch out I might eat you next," Bozorgian wrote.

When a fan commented that the last picture was unnecessarily, she said that TMZ did her wrong with it.

"they did me dirty with the last pic fr," Bozorgian wrote.
Bozorgian also clarifed that she wasn't white after a fan called her a white woman.

"Another white woman!" the fan wrote.
"I am not white ..." Bozorgian wrote.
Bozorgian replied with a shy emoji when a user pointed out that Marcus had a type.

According to her Instagram bio, Bozorgian is of Iranian-Canadian descent.

It was the first time Marcus was out in public romantically with another woman since his breakup with Larsa Pippen.

Marcus Jordan's 'new flame' Ara Bozorgian posts emotional message after breakout Israel-Iran war

The Iran-Israel war has been hard news to swallow for Ara Bozorgian and many Iranians.

According to NBC News, after the relentless attack by Israel's defense, at least 224 people were killed and many have been displaced from their homes.

Heartbroken by the war between the two countries, Bozorgian expressed her grief for her people back home.

"Praying for my country Iran," Bozorgian wrote on her Instagram story on Monday.
She also posted a long message that she was looking forward to her return to her home country.

"I'm sad I haven't been back to Iran in 20 years and everything is getting destroyed," Bozorgian wrote. "I was looking forward to the day I could return and experience everything the beautiful country has to offer. Our parents went thru a revolution and war and it's happening again. Praying for everyone. Praying for peace."
The conflict is feared to further escalate in the coming days.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
