"I have meetings with Jordan every few months" - Luka Doncic spills beans on inspiration behind Jordan Luka 3

Following another dominant regular season, Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic unveiled his third signature shoe model, the "Jordan Luka 3" on Monday. According to the five-time All-Star, he met with Jordan Brand several times to help the company meticulously craft the perfect design.

Doncic's third signature shoe is reportedly inspired by his longtime passion for cars, of which he owns 13. That is reflected in the shoe's "Midnight Racer" and "Photo Finish" colorways. The footwear also reportedly includes a webbing material and an upper design based on seatbelts and screeching tires.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, plenty of attention was also paid to the shoe's performance. The Jordan Luka 3 features an enhanced midfoot IsoPlate and a lightweight full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam for improved stabilization and mobility. It is reportedly designed to suit the 25-year-old's playstyle, including his signature step-back jumper.

In an interview with Esquire, Doncic touched on the decision-making process behind the Jordan Luka 3. According to the NBA's leading scorer (33.9 points per game), Jordan Brand showed him different design options "every few months" before they settled on a final model.

“I have meetings with Jordan every few months,” Doncic said. “They put options up on a screen, and I tell them what I like and what I don’t like. It’s how we get to the final product.”

Doncic has been partnered with Jordan Brand since 2019. Additionally, in August, he signed a new contract extending their partnership through 2029. So, the Jordan Luka 3 should be the third of a long line of signature shoe collaborations between the two.

Given Doncic's MVP-caliber season, his third signature shoe projects to be a major success. If the Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) make a deep playoff run, that should only increase anticipation for the shoe's release.

Also Read: Luka Doncic contemplates extending $25 million worth car collection with stunning $3 million hypercar

When does the Jordan Luka 3 release?

The Jordan Luka 3 will reportedly be released in July, after the 2024 NBA playoffs, at a retail price of $130. However, release dates will vary for the different colorways.

Per Complex, the "Midnight Racer" colorway will be released exclusively on July 5 in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. After that, the "Photo Finish" colorway will become available for early access on July 11 before its wide release on July 16.

Furthermore, additional colorways are expected to debut in the ensuing weeks and months after July 16. So, Doncic fans and sneakerheads should have plenty to look forward to over the NBA offseason.

Also Read: "That's not fair to Jordan" - Chris Broussard makes case for Luka Doncic as MVP over Nikola Jokic, side-eying analytical numbers

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback