Luka Doncic contemplates extending $25 million worth car collection with stunning $3 million hypercar

Luka Doncic is perhaps the best young talent in the NBA right now. From scoring to feeding easily to his teammates, Doncic has a steady hand when it comes to keeping the gear of the game in control. He is a smart driver and on and off the court. In a recent interview with “Esquire”, the Slovenian star opened up about his love for cars.

Doncic already has four fine cars in his garage and is ready to add another to his elite collection. His collection includes a Lamborghini Urus, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro, a Ferrari 812 Superfast, and an Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6 truck. Now, the Dallas Mavericks star is ready to add another hypercar to his collection.

Doncic wants to add a $3 million Koenigsegg Regera from 2019. Although it would not be an easy job to fit into the small car, with his 6 ft. 7 frame, the MVP candidate wants to buy it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic has a love for driving around and uses it to spend his precious personal time to clear his head.

“I like to drive. It’s personal time,” he said. “I drive everywhere. Sometimes late at night, just around. In the summer, I like to drive by the water.”

Doncic has a total of 13 cars worth $25 million, including the ones he has back home. He has been a car nerd for a very long time now. Doncic said that the first luxury car was Porsche Panamera, which he had at his home in his home country. He also owns a Porsche 911 in his native city.

Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 3 inspired by his love for cars

After releasing his first line of sneakers Jordan Luka 1 in 2022, Luka Doncic and the Jordan Brand are ready to launch the third installment of Doncic’s signature sneaker. NBA sneaker insider Nick DePaula recently gave a peek into the first look of the Jordan Luka 3 on his X/Twitter handle.

According to DePaula, the real inspiration behind the Luka 3 is the Dallas Mavericks star’s love for the sports cars. The sneaker incorporates the Jordan Brand's most recent technological advances. It is equipped with Iso Plate and Cushion 3.0 to provide Doncic, stability and balance, during the play on the court.

Expand Tweet

The shoe flaunts a cage-like design and when combined with Iso Plate technology that extends to the top, the Luka 3 gives the perfect balance. The shoe is ideal for athletes like Luka Doncic, who utilize more footwork and require superior balance to perform on the court.

The Jordan Luka 3 is priced at $130 and will drop in July. According to DePaula, Luka Doncic will debut Luka 3 in the 2024 NBA playoffs starting later this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback