In Pictures: Sneaker insider releases first look at Luka Doncic’s 3rd signature sneaker ahead of NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic and the Jordan Brand released the latest version of the Jordan Luka sneaker. Sneaker insider Nick DePaula revealed the first look of the Jordan Luka 3 on his social media account. The latest version of the shoe was released right before the NBA playoffs.

Doncic's love for cars is the real inspiration behind his latest sneaker line. The Jordan Luka 3 has the latest technological boost. It flaunts Cushion 3.0 and the Iso Plate technology to provide the greatest support to the feet.

The Jordan Luka 3 has been made based on Doncic’s game. The exterior has a cage-like design and the Iso Plate extends to the upper to give the player more control over the movement of the feet. Since Doncic uses a lot of step-back, the Jordan Luka 3 is perfect.

The Jordan Luka 3 also follows the automotive theme that revolves around the same idea that the shoe was designed with. The webbing design of the shoe is made with the seatbelt in mind, whereas the upper mimics the design of the tires.

This is the fifth year of the deal signed between Luka Doncic and the Jordan Brand. He signed with Jordan Brand in 2019 and the collaboration released Doncic’s first signature shoe Jordan Luka 1, in 2022.

The Jordan Luka 3 is set to release in July this year for $130. The shoe will be available on Nike's official website and in retail stores.

Luka Doncic debuts ‘Luk.AI Alt’ Jordan Luka 2 with historic 73 points

Luka Doncic has established himself as one of the league’s historically great scorers. He has been nothing short of great since the year he arrived in the league and his draft has worked wonders for the Dallas Mavericks.

Earlier, in January, Doncic scored a historic 73 points and tied for the fourth-highest individual score in the league with Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson. It was also the night that Doncic debuted the newest colorway of his previous Jordan Luka 2 signature shoe line.

In the game against the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26, Doncic debuted his Jordan Luka 2 ‘Luk.AI Alt’ colorway in fluorescent green with neon pink outsole. Doncic scored 73 points on 25 of 33 shots from the field and 8 of 13 shots from beyond the arc. Perhaps the perfect way to advertise his shoe.

The Jordan Luka 2 features Jordan Brand’s Formula 23 foam and Iso Plate to provide the best support to the feet. For better movement and explosive moves, the shoe is also equipped with Cushion 3.0.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are officially in the playoffs. They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and will face the LA Clippers in the opening round of the 2024 playoffs.

