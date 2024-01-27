IN PHOTOS: Luka Doncic debuts alternate ‘Luk.AI Alt’ Jordan Luka 2 during historic 73-point explosion against Hawks

Since Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 2 was released last July, the newest version of Doncic’s sneaker has been well-received by sneaker enthusiasts in the market. In a recent game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Atlanta Hawks, Doncic wore the newest colorway of Jordan Luka 2 in fluorescent green color.

The features of the shoe are same as the the previous version of the sneaker. Previously, the Jordan Luka 2 has been released in Safari," "Smoke Grey," "Team Bank," “Grand Purple” and “White” colorways. The “Lake Bled,” “Caves,” “Trick Shot,” “Bred” and “Luk.AI” versions have been well received in the market.

The Luk.AI Alt’ Jordan Luka comes in fluorescent green that covers most of the shoe including the upper and midsole of the shoes. The midsole also has a frisbee shape in the striking design in neon pink color and a Jordan Brand logo behind.

Luka Doncic debuts alternate ‘Luk.AI Alt’ Jordan Luka 2

As usual, the tongue of the shoe features Luka Doncic’s branding logo in black color. Just below, the number “II” is also featured in black color denoting the second signature shoe of Doncic.

Jordan Brand released the Jordan Luka 2 in Luk.AI colorway on July 5, 2023 for selected outlets and it was released globally on July 22, 2023.

The ‘Luk.AI Alt’ Jordan Luka 2 is the latest version of the latest version of Luka’s sneakers. However, there is no update on the release date and the price of the latest colorway of the signature shoe.

Doncic had a historic night against the Atlanta Hawks and surpassed his own previous franchise record of 60 points. He scored a franchise and career-high 73 points in a win against the Hawks. He shot 25 of 33 shots from the field with and eight threes from the field. Doncic almost had a triple-double with 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Luka Doncic's Jordan Luka 2 details

The Jordan Luka 2 is strategically made to support and elevate Luka Doncic’s game. The shoe is built with the latest Jordan innovations which feature Formula 23 foam along with IsoPlate foot frame.

The Formula 23 foam renders a lightweight and quick response during the game that requires a perfect foot balance. The IsoPlate is helpful in quick movement in different directions.

Jordan Luka 2 also features Cushlon 3.0 foam that allows for explosive steps, push-offs and maintaining the perfect shot angle. In terms of technology, the midsole of the sneaker stands out.

It is built in four parts and all these four parts are composed of Formula 23 foam, soft foam wedge, IsoPlate and firm foam carrier. These technologies help the star players to keep their balance and maintain balance on the court.

