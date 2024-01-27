“Ni**a said team”: Druski makes hilarious jibe on Luka Doncic’s 73-piece

Luka Doncic had a special night on Friday, as he erupted for a career-high 73 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 148-143 road win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Slovenian megastar set a new franchise record for points scored and tied for fourth for the most points scored in a single game in NBA history.

Doncic scored 41 points in the first half (team record) and flirted with the triple-double with 73 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also set a new record for points scored this season after surpassing reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who scored 70 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

"You have to continue to play and have trust in your teammates," Luka Doncic said, via NBA.com.

After the game, the Mavs praised him on social media, and his scoring performance went viral. For his part, Doncic took to Instagram and posted a photo from the locker room after the game.

"Special night, special team," the caption writes.

Famous comedian and actor Druski and YouTuber MrBeast commented on Doncic's post and had nothing but high praise for him.

"Ni**a said team. Boy you had seventy f****g three points," Druski wrote.

"You make it look so easy, it’s crazy," MrBeast wrote.

Doncic's 73-game reactions 1

Expand Tweet

Dirk Nowitzki, Real Madrid stars react to Luka Doncic's 73-point performance

Luka Doncic's 73-point performance vs the Atlanta Hawks stunned the basketball world with several players taking to social media to react to the Slovenian megastar's performance.

NBA and Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki was impressed by what Doncic did vs the Hawks. The same goes for former NBA players Jared Dudley and JJ Barrea, who shared their excitement about Doncic's 73-point game.

Real Madrid soccer stars Jude Belingham, Toni Kroos and Vinicius Jr., were also stunned by Doncic's career night and reacted to the same on social media. EuroLeague star and former teammate Sergio Llull also reacted to the Slovenian's record night with a GOAT emoji.

Expand Tweet

Doncic's 73-point game reactions 2

Doncic's 73-point game reactions 3

Doncic's 73-point game reactions 4

Doncic's 73-point game reactions 5

Doncic's 73-point game reactions 6

"He was hot. He was going. We were trying everything. We were trying to trap him," Atlanta superstar guard Trae Young said, via NBA.com. Young had 30 points in the game, but they were not enough to lead the Hawks to the win.

Luka Doncic now trails only Wilt Chamberlain (78 and 100 points, respectively) and the late Kobe Bryant (81 points) for the most points in NBA history.

The megastar of the Dallas Mavericks has been unstoppable for another season. He has averages of 34.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists in 38 games with the Mavs, while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

He has been part of the MVP race for another season, while he became an All-Star for a fifth time in his career and will be a starter for the Western Conference team in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, February 18.

