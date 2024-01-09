In Photos: Luka Doncic shares daughter Gabriela's custom Jordan Luka 1 colorways on IG

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was eager to share with the world the birth of his daughter more than a month ago. Doncic shared a photo of his daughter's custom-made Jordan Luka 1s on an Instagram story.

Even babies can rock cool kicks these days, and the new dad seems excited to show the cute kicks.

Look at the picture below to see the photo of the custom-made pair of sneakers.

Doncic posted a photo of her daughter's custom shoes on IG

On Dec. 1, 2023, Doncic was listed against the Memphis Grizzlies as his fiance, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to their daughter. The couple posted a photo of their newborn child on IG.

When did Luka Doncic get engaged?

Doncic had one of the most special occasions to propose to his longtime girlfriend. Over the summer, the 2018-19 Rookie of the Year proposed to Anamaria on July 7, 2023. According to sources, he reportedly spent $20,000 on flowers alone.

Sources revealed that the proposal took place in Slovenia, their hometown. Specifically, the event happened in Slovenia's Bled Castle, where Doncic disguised the event to surprise his girlfriend.

Luka Doncic took on the challenge of guarding Karl-Anthony Towns

The Mavericks are coming off a 115–108 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Luka Doncic had 34 points, six rebounds and eight assists, leading the way for the Dallas team. During the game, there were times when Doncic guarded Karl-Anthony Towns.

While many would see that as a matchup advantage for the Wolves, the four-time All-Star turned the table around. Towns had the size advantage over Doncic, but his strength was key in stopping the big man. After the game, he gave his reason for guarding the 7-foot star.

"Because I’m strong," Doncic said (via Mavs.com). "I have (some of) the powerful legs in the NBA, I think. I love it because we say we’re going to double. I told (coaches), don’t double. Let me see if I can get a couple stops. I like playing post."

His mindset in their win against the Wolves helped them tremendously. While he isn't known for his defense, Doncic still made sure to give his team some defensive stops.

