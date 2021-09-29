"I might be the best on-ball defender in the NBA" - Golden State Warriors' Avery Bradley makes bold claim after first day of training camp

The Golden State Warriors concluded their first day of training camp yesterday, where their latest signing, Avery Bradley made a bold claim about his defensive prowess.

The 30-year-old guard has been around the league for a while, and is primarily valued for his perimeter clampdowns. He signed a deal with the Warriors shortly before the Media Day. Bradley is excited to prove his worth playing alongside the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Kendra Andrews of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Avery Bradley's comments and how the Golden State Warriors could use him in the lineup while Klay Thompson works his way towards his recovery. Bradley said:

"I think I might be the best on-ball defender in the NBA."

Avery Bradley prides himself at the defensive end of the floor. He was a two-time member of the NBA All-Defensive team, albeit five years ago. However, many, including coach Steve Kerr, believe that Bradley could revitalize his career with the Golden State Warriors.

He is just 30, and in his physical prime, so playing for a playoff-contending team could boost his production. Avery Bradley spoke about his mentality in defense, adding:

"To be a great defender, you have to go out there and not worry about being embarrassed and just give it your all on every single possession...You know, offense, you're not going to make every shot. But on defense, if I just give effort, that's all defense is. And not being scared, being open and taking the challenge. This is an entertainment league. A lot of guys back away from that competition, but I look forward to it each and every night."

Avery Bradley is a great backcourt addition to the Golden State Warriors

Avery Bradley guarding the Warriors' Stephen Curry [Source: USA Today]

Steve Kerr resonates the same sentiment regarding Avery Bradley's on-ball defense and his overall skill as an NBA player. Shortly before Bradley made his bold claim, coach Kerr said:

"He's been one of the best on-ball defenders in the league...Great off-ball cutter, a good three-point shooter, a very very good NBA player."

Avery Bradley is a great addition to the Golden State Warriors lineup because he'll provide perimeter defense subbing in for Klay Thompson.

Thompson's return timeline is predicted to be around late December or early January, so he will be missing roughly the first 35 games. And even after his return, he could miss games based on injury management and rest protocols.

Klay Thompson might still be a marksman when it comes to his shooting ability, but one can't be too optimistic regarding his defense. He was an excellent defensive player before his consecutive season-ending injuries. But only time will tell if he can recover that level of defense. Avery Bradley addresses all those concerns, as he is an excellent defender, and has shot 36.3% from beyond the arc during his career.

Avery Bradley added regarding his defensive mentality for the upcoming season and how guards in the NBA still fear him. He said:

"I know every guard around the NBA, and they know about me...They know the night before that they better prepare because I'm going to come at them every single possession...I know I still put some fear in some guys' eyes and their minds, and that's a compliment...That makes me want to continue to work hard and get better, and like I said, go out there and prove it each and every night I get an opportunity."

