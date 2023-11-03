"I might wanna get with that": Stephen A. Smith understands why 32 YO Marcus Jordan would want to marry 49 YO Larsa Pippen

Stephen A. Smith in a way advised Michael Jordan to just support his son Marcus if he wants to marry the former Larsa Pippen, now back to being Larsa Younan, very soon.

On Thursday night, Stephen A. Smith said that Jordan, now aged 32, can live on his own and is already aware of the possible consequences of his decisions, especially dating Larsa Younan, the former wife of Michael Jordan's longtime friend Scottie Pippen.

Smith said in his podcast,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[Michael Jordan's] son is a grown-*ss man. He can't tell his son what to do or who to do it with. If his son is looking at Larsa Pippen."

For a recall, in an interview last July, Michael Jordan simply answered "no" when asked if he was okay with his son dating his former teammate's ex-wife.

One major concern about the Marcus Jordan-Larsa Younan relationship is that Younan, now 49 years old, is 17 years older than Jordan.

While he did not exactly say whether he is supporting the relationship or not, Smith said he understands why Jordan fell in love with Younan despite their huge age gap.

Smith continued,

"Knowing she's [49], I can understand why a 32-year-old would say, 'I might want to get with that.' It makes sense. There's a lot of stuff in Miami. She's one of them. I understand why he would want to hook up with her, so he ain't wrong. He ain't the one who won six championships with Scottie Pippen. That was his teammate and boy."

Stephen A. Smith recounts Marcus Jordan-Larsa Younan-Pippen timeline

Stephen A. Smith continued by providing a recap of sorts of how Larsa Younan found herself dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus after calling it quits with Scottie Pippen.

Smith said,

"The son was the son. He ain't got nothing to do with all of that, and if she is single and available, even though she divorced in 2021 and they met in 2019 and this friendship was solidified -- how? I have no idea. I don't know, but we can use our imagination -- the two-year gap from when she met him to the marriage being dissolved as a divorce, we can make exceptions. Y'all do that."

Stephen A. Smith then called out Michael Jordan, saying,

"Michael Jordan has nothing to do with the decisions that his son made."

Marcus Jordan recently said that he would love to see his dad being his best man when he marries Larsa Younan soon despite his opposition to the relationship.