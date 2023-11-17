“I missed”: Jimmy Butler wasn't pleased with his shot selection as he hopes to become 50% 3-PT shooter

Superstar forward Jimmy Butler carried the Miami Heat to their seventh straight victory on Thursday, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 122-115. However, despite finishing with a game-high 36 points on 63.2% shooting, Butler wasn’t satisfied with his performance.

Following the win, a reporter brought up Butler’s 50 gesture that he made after knocking down his second 3-point attempt in four tries. He then asked Butler if he meant to attempt his fifth 3, which he missed, dropping him to 2-for-5 (40%) from deep on the night.

The reporter followed that up by asking the Heat superstar if his goal is to shoot 50% from 3 for the entire season. Butler concurred and spoke about how his teammates have empowered him to keep shooting:

“It is,” Butler said.

“I missed. I’m sick too, so that means I’ve got some ground to make up. But these guys, they actually believe I’m a 50% 3-point shooter. So, damn, I love my teammates for that. You know, take 'em whenever you’re open, which I will do. If that’s what translates to wins, then we gotta take 'em and I gotta make 'em.”

Butler has never shot above 40.0% from 3, with his career-best 38.1% 3-point percentage coming back in the 2012-13 season with the Chicago Bulls. In addition, he did not shoot above 35.0% from deep in any of his first four seasons with Miami, including three seasons shooting below 25.0%.

However, through 10 games, Butler is shooting 47.8% from 3, just short of his 50% goal. He is also averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.1 3-pointers per game on 47.9% shooting.

It remains to be seen if Butler will be able to sustain his hot shooting. But for now, he is on track to blow his previous best 3-point shooting season out of the water.

Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler and the Heat’s 7-game winning streak

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat got off to a rough 1-4 start this season. This led some to question whether they might take a major step back after their surprise 2023 NBA Finals run. However, with their seven-game winning streak, the Heat (8-4) have vaulted up to third in the Eastern Conference standings.

Following Thursday’s win over Brooklyn, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about his team’s remarkable early-season turnaround. Spoelstra attributed it to the Heat just getting more comfortable:

“We're getting a little more organized, more comfortable, and that allows you to be more confident,” Spoesltra said.

Per ESPN, Miami is one of two teams, along with the Charlotte Hornets, that have yet to win a game by double digits. All eight of the Heat’s wins have been close, including a couple of one-point victories. Nonetheless, they keep finding ways to get it done.

Up next for Miami (8-4) is a road game against the struggling Chicago Bulls (4-8) on Saturday. The Heat will look to extend their winning streak to eight games.

