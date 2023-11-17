"That Heat culture": NBA fans stunned as Miami Heat wins 7 straight after losing first 4 games

The Miami Heat, after going 1-5 to start the season, has turned the tables around and won seven straight games after beating the Brooklyn Nets despite battling injuries from key players. The team now carries an 8-4 record and sits third in the NBA Eastern Conference standings behind the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The basketball world is taking notice of the team's recent success and has taken it to social media to react on their respective opinion about Coach Erik Spoelstra and Jimmy Butler driving the Heat to do better:

"That Heat culture," reacted one fan that hinted at Miami's determination to succeed despite the odds.

Sports Society also posted that this is a rewarding feat despite being heavily involved with all the Damian Lillard trade talks during the off-season:

"All that Dame to Milwaukee, Jrue & KP to Boston don’t mean sh**," writes Sports Society on X. "Heat have the formula to success. Don’t be shocked when you see them in the ECF again."

The Heat has always been known as an underdog team in the regular season. This time around, the team is showing they can also sustain their winning ways before the playoffs begin:

With the winning streak, basketball fans are already forecasting that the Heat making the NBA Eastern Conference Finals is possible and that past success is not a fluke:

On a side note, there are some witty takes with the Victor Wembanyama hype rippling to the Heat and putting Duncan Robinson as the reason why the Heat are successful. It is a swipe to the Spurs who had both Tim Duncan and David Robinson as their past franchise stars:

Stephen A. Smith dares Jimmy Butler to replicate his playoff heroics in the regular season with the Miami Heat

With the Miami Heat gaining momentum early in the season, Stephen A. Smith called out Jimmy Butler last month. The veteran journalist told his audience on his YouTube channel that he can't put the former Marquette University standout in the Top 10 and that he should replicate his playoff level of gameplay in the regular season:

"You get paid to play the regular season games," said Smith. "Jimmy Butler takes a lot of time during the regular season because it's not that important to him. When he amps it up, he is special, no doubt. But it's a challenge to show up before the playoffs."

The Miami Heat, after their game against the Brooklyn Nets, will go on a five-game road trip. Among their opponents from Nov. 18 to 25 are the Chicago Bulls twice, the Cleveland Cavaliers, the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets again.