“I missed my sissies” - Jordyn Woods shares hilarious outfit poses with Anthony Edwards’ baby momma Jeanine Robel

Anthony Edwards' baby momma, Jeanine Robel, has been busy since becoming a mother. However, she managed to show up for the Minnesota Timberwolves' first home game against the Denver Nuggets. During the Timberwolves' Game 3 vs Denver, Robel shared funny moments with Jordyn Woods, girlfriend of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Robel and Towns' girlfriend are often seen together. From showing up together for games to Woods attending Robel’s baby shower, both have been perfect buddies.

Woods reposted a video of them on her IG story from Sara Alexander Walker, the wife of Nickeil Alexander-Walker. While Robel was posing for the camera, Woods video bombed and hilariously started giving outfit poses to the camera. Once Robel noticed her, she burst into laughter.

"I missed my sissies," Woods wrote.

Jordyn Woods photobombed Jeanie Robel's video

Woods showed up in a unique customized outfit in Denver for Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals.

She had Karl-Anthony Towns' jersey number on her coffee mug, t-shirt and heels. She also wore a customized t-shirt with pictures of Towns all over it. She also wore a similar outfit for Game 1 against the Phoenix Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves lead the series 2-1 after their Game 3 loss. Anthony Edwards and Towns had poor performances and did not look aggressive throughout the game. Edwards had 19 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, six rebounds and five assists.

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel welcomed their first baby in March

Anthony Edwards and Jeanine Robel welcomed their daughter, A.J.E., in March.

On March 2, when the Timberwolves were playing the Sacramento Kings, Edwards left the game at halftime to be with Robel, who was in delivery. Since then, the couple hasn't posted many snaps of their baby.

When Edwards returned home after sweeping the Suns in the first round, he was seen cuddling with the baby. Robel shared a picture of Edwards with their daughter on Instagram.

“She was waiting on him to come home to do this," Robel wrote.

While Anthony Edwards became a father for the first time, Robel is now a mother of two. She has a son, Krue Karter, with the rapper Chief Keef. Robel often shares pictures of her son on social media.