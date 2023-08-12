“I have never been drunk” – Austin Reaves reveals his secret about ‘nightlife’

The LA Lakers had a real shot at contending for the NBA title last season, thanks to the heroics of Austin Reaves, who had his breakout year during the 2022-23 season. Despite living in Los Angeles, Reaves shared that he isn't a big fan of the nightlife and went so far as to say that he's never been drunk.

Reaves seems to be enjoying his stay with the Lakers after he was given a new four-year, $56 million deal. The young star discussed his NBA life when he was a guest on the "Full Send" podcast. There, he talked about what it felt like to be a Laker and even had an honest talk about the nightlife.

"Everybody that knows me knows that I don’t go out," Reaves said. "Everybody was like the funniest part about all this is Austin being at a bar.

"I have never been drunk."

Austin Reaves talks about his "nightlife" amidst the Taylor Swift rumors

Reaves doesn't look like he's the type of player who wouldn't be honest about what he does. Still, nightlife or not, he's one of the brightest young stars in the league right now.

He's currently representing the USA for the FIBA World Cup 2023 and is looking forward to bringng home the gold.

Nikola Jokic should've won the MVP award, according to Austin Reaves

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Three

Austin Reaves and the Lakers had a hard time stopping the Denver Nuggets during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Their best-of-seven series against each other ended with the Nuggets sweeping the Lakers. According to Reaves, he thinks that Nikola Jokic should've won the MVP award for the third-straight year, just because of how good the Serbian center is.

The 6-foot-5 guard said voter fatigue was the reason The Joker didn't win another MVP award. But he still thinks the award should've been given to the 2023 Finals MVP.

"Jokic is one,” Reaves said when asked which player impresses him. “He’s just so unfazed with everything you do. You can throw a million different coverages at him. His best thing about him is he’s so unselfish. He don’t care.

"I personally thought he should’ve," Reaves said about Jokic winning his third-straight MVP last season.

“The way that he plays is so unique for a big man. But obviously, Joel’s really good and dominates the game in just a different facet. It’s just Jokic – I think we were going back to the MVP – I think it was just voter’s fatigue."

