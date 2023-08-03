"I never ever f**ked anybody's mother" - Delonte West debunks allegations of sleeping with LeBron James' mother Gloria James

Delonte West was at the heart of some scandalous rumors when he and LeBron James played together in Cleveland. Although the two were only teammates for three seasons, the duo ended up being linked through rumors that West slept with James' mother during the 2009-10 playoffs.

At the time, the Cavaliers were getting ready to take on the Boston Celtics, West's old team. The rumor was that James learned of his teammate's adultery and mentally checked out during the playoffs. Now, Delonte West has set the record straight, denying all claims that he slept with Gloria James.

West, who has struggled with mental health, addicition and homelessness in recent years, appeared in a video outside a 7-Eleven where he addressed the rumor. He said:

"I ain't never ever f****d anybody's mother."

The man filming the video then reiterated West's message:

"He's saying he never f***ed LeBron mother, and I'ma do it for him Slim, man put the word out."

As Delonte West went on to say, he seems to have his sights set on an NBA coaching position. So far, no word as to what team will be looking to bring him on board in a coaching role, or if there is any truth to his claim.

Four-time NBA champ addresses Delonte West & LeBron James rumor

Although LeBron James has never addressed the rumors that Delonte West slept with his mother, another Cleveland Cavaliers player did. In his book, Shaquille O'Neal explained how when he joined the Cavaliers, things seemed awkward between West and James given the rumors.

The situation was exacerbated by a story, which O'Neal told in his book, where he recalled coach Mike Brown taking it easy on James during film sessions. After Brown chose not to call James out for failing to get back on defense, he then called out Mo Williams for the same thing.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns

According to O'Neal, it was Delonte West who voiced his frustration, calling out the coach for not holding everyone accountable. The story highlighted the rift between West and James, with O'Neal's close friend at the time, four-time NBA champ John Salley, addressing the rumor directly.

As Salley explained in a DJ Vlad interview, the rumor of West sleeping with James' mother was started by the media.

“They were saying something like that because they wanted a story. They were trying to get in between. And, I remember LeBron didn’t say anything. He had no words for it. And, he learned. Some smart people realize, when there are rumors out there about you, don’t feed into it and it won’t survive.”

Whether James ever decides to address the rumor, only time will tell.

