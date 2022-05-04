“I never felt like myself throughout the season” - Kyrie Irving gives an in-depth take on his 2021-22 NBA season

Kyrie Irving admitted that he never felt like he was at his best throughout the 2021-22 season. The 30-year-old was granted permission to play part-time only halfway through the season.

After the New York City Vaccine mandate was lifted, Kyrie Irving was allowed to play full time with the Brooklyn Nets.

In the 29 games he played, Irving averaged 27.4 points per game. He also racked up two 50-point performances in a week, but despite all of that, the seven-time All-Star stated that he didn't feel like himself.

Speaking about how the season transpired for him, Irving said on "The ETCs" podcast that:

"Whether I'm gonna get traded, whether I was gonna be released, whether I was gonna get the opportunity to play be on another team, how I was going to spin this for myself in a positive way, you know?

"So I kept affirming to myself that things were gonna change, I had people around me and I'm grateful for them affirming that things were gonna change, but I never felt like myself throughout the season."

Boardroom @boardroom



"I never felt like I was 'back.' ... I never felt like myself throughout this season."



New episode of @KyrieIrving on not being able to play home games throughout most of the season:"I never felt like I was 'back.' ... I never felt like myself throughout this season."New episode of #TheETCs drops 5/4. 🎙 .@KyrieIrving on not being able to play home games throughout most of the season:"I never felt like I was 'back.' ... I never felt like myself throughout this season."New episode of #TheETCs drops 5/4. 🎙 https://t.co/X0yvOgJkxv

The Nets had the option of letting Kyrie Irving take the court for away games. However, they decided not to go for it at first. However, as the season progressed, the Nets were marred by injuries and Covid-19 protocols, which is why they brought him back for road games.

This move didn't make much of a difference as the Nets lacked consistency towards the final half of the season. Looking back at how things went for him, Irving said:

"I'm usually sustaining a level of growth throughout the year instead of trying to catch up with everybody that's been playing for four or five months. They've been at it every day since October or September, you know.

"I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in a way that it wasn't going to allow me to play at all. I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of like how it was going to work for our team.

"I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people."

A11Even @KyrieIrving We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them. We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I wanted to congratulate my brothers in that Celtics locker room. They earned the series Win and I wish them well as they advance. Nothing but love competing against them.

The Nets' season ended in round one, which was a big disappointment for many of their fans. However, Irving and Kevin Durant are eager to run things back next season.

Can the Brooklyn Nets win with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant as their leading stars?

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets — Game 4

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are two of the most skilled players in the league. The loss in the first round is a bad mark for them, but they will be back at their best next season.

Kyrie Irving is an elite point guard who has the best handles in the league, while Kevin Durant can pretty much do it all.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast Why are Nets fans questioning bringing back Kyrie Irving?



Did you guys forget what he can do on the basketball court already? Why are Nets fans questioning bringing back Kyrie Irving? Did you guys forget what he can do on the basketball court already? https://t.co/rKTFHJE8ml

Irving and Durant are lethal and, to add to that, the Nets also have the likes of Seth Curry, Patty Mills and Bruce Brown. They also have Ben Simmons, who has been out of action all year.

The Australian will be back on the court next season. When he returns to action, it will be interesting to see how things work out between him, Irving and Durant.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "I don't really plan on going anywhere"



- Kyrie Irving on a potential contract extension with the Nets "I don't really plan on going anywhere"- Kyrie Irving on a potential contract extension with the Nets https://t.co/44THBQoHH5

The Nets have a talented team, but defense has been their problem. With Simmons coming in, they will certainly get a boost on that end. Along with Simmons, the Nets will also have Joe Harris back next season.

Harris is one of the best three-point shooters in the league and can also defend, which will ease some pressure on Durant and Irving.

Edited by Adam Dickson