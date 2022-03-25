"I never wanted to be the best ever" - Shaquille O'Neal reveals he prefers "most dominant" title over others, mentions there are only "one or two people" in that category

Shaquille O'Neal had the potential to be the greatest player in the NBA, and his former teammate the late, great Kobe Bryant said so himself. O'Neal was so unstoppable in the paint that he was arguably the most unguardable player during his prime. Many have labeled him as one of the "best ever," but he reportedly hates that tag and prefers the title of "most dominant."

In an interview with GQ, he was asked about his dominance and brute strength and the moment he realized he could do anything on the floor. O'Neal responded by saying he is only comparable to the legendary Wilt Chamberlain when talking about the "most dominant" player ever.

"I've seen that people are enamored with titles, right? But I never wanted to be the best ever. I don't want to say it's too much competition, but there are too many names floating around, right? Even now: Kobe, Jordan, LeBron. Now, most dominant, my category, is only one or two people. I'm fine with that. It's either me or Wilt."

He believes there are too many people fighting for the title of the best player ever, giving examples of Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan. However, there are only two players who are arguably in the conversation of "most dominant," so O'Neal is competing with just Chamberlain.

From 1993 to 2003, O'Neal averaged 28 points, 12 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 58%. He led the league in field-goal percentage a whopping 10 times in his career and was a two-time scoring champion.

O'Neal led the LA Lakers to a three-peat and was named Finals MVP on all three occasions. He's the only player to win the award three years in a row other than Michael Jordan.

The GQ interview brought up the broken backboard against the Brooklyn Nets as an example of his brute strength and dominance in the paint.

Shaquille O'Neal gives a bold prediction about LeBron James and the LA Lakers

Shaquille O'Neal's faith in his former team hasn't waivered, and he still believes the Purple and Gold have what it takes to get past the first round of the playoffs. On his podcast, "The Big Podcast," he gave a bold prediction about LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

"If they (make the play-in game), they definitely have to win and they will face Phoenix in the first round. And then, if they make it to the eighth spot, they will beat Phoenix ... 'cause AD gonna be back."

O'Neal believes the LA Lakers (31-42) have the capability to defeat the first-place Phoenix Suns (59-14) in a seven-game series. They are playing without Anthony Davis, but if he returns in time for the first round, many believe they can defeat the Suns at full strength. The Lakers were up 2-1 against the Suns in the 2021 NBA playoffs until Davis got hurt in Game 4, sinking all their playoff aspirations.

Thus, a battle-tested duo of LeBron James and Davis will likely give Phoenix a tough fight in a seven-game series. Moreover, there is no guarantee of Chris Paul's return before the playoffs, so the Suns might be undermanned.

The Lakers currently sit ninth in the Western Conference and will need to hang on to make the play-in tournament. They hold a one-game lead over the New Orleans Pelicans (30-42) and will play the Pels twice before the end of the season. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs (29-44), who have won three of their last four games, are two games behind the Lakers.

The Lakers have the second-toughest remaining schedule in the league and will need to ensure they don't slip in the standings. If they hold on, the Lakers will need to win two play-in games in a row, something they haven't done since Jan. 7, just to make the playoffs.

In the play-in games, the winner of the Nine-Ten Game will face the loser of the Seven-Eight Game to earn the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

The Lakers trail the eighth-place LA Clippers (36-38) by 4.5 games for a spot in the Seven-Eight Game. The Lakers have nine games remaining.

