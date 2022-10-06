"I have the New Orleans Pelicans as the #1 sleeper in the entire NBA” – NBA analyst predicts Pelicans could emerge as a title contender, says their performance depends hugely on Zion Williamson’s health

Zion Williamson's health has been a big concern for the New Orleans Pelicans since he was drafted in 2019.

However, he looks set to return in better health than ever this season after more than a year on the sidelines. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith believes the Pelicans could be a threat in the NBA Finals if Williamson stays healthy.

Throughout last season, New Orleans had to play without Williamson. The big man sustained a foot injury during the 2021 offseason and despite several scheduled return dates, he wasn't fit enough to play for the team.

In his absence, the Pelicans put together a rather impressive campaign. They got CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers during the trade deadline and he played a crucial role alongside Brandon Ingram.

A valiant push in the second half of the season saw New Orleans make a playoff appearance. They won two play-in games to clinch the No. 8 seed in the West but failed to go past the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

On ESPN's "First Take," Smith had high praise for the New Orleans Pelicans following their 129-125 preseason win against the Chicago Bulls. He believes they have what it takes to surprise other teams and reach the 2023 finals.

Smith said:

"Let me put everybody on notice. I got the [LA] Clippers as the No. 1 threat to the Golden State Warriors in the West. I have the New Orleans Pelicans as the No. 1 sleeper in the entire NBA. The Pelicans can end up in the conference finals. The Pelicans can end up in the finals.

"They got a crew. They're long, they're athletic, they can get physical, they got shooters, they got athletes, and they got a whole bunch of heart. They ain't scared of anybody, and they got young fresh legs.

He added about Zion Williamson:

"If Zion Williamson was healthy last year, they might have beaten Phoenix in the playoffs. If he stays healthy, I'm telling you right now, New Orleans is a huge threat."

Stephen A. Smith has previously been critical of New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Despite not playing all season, Zion Williamson was present at the play-in pre-game shootaround. The Duke product was caught doing a 360-degree dunk but was still "unfit" to feature in the game.

While NBA fans were impressed by his athleticism and anticipated his return, Smith was disgusted. He hated the fact that the former All-Star was showboating during practice but was unavailable to help his team.

On "NBA Countdown," Smith was asked what he thought of the dunk and he said:

"I'm disgusted. It makes me want to throw up. What good does that do us as basketball lovers, as basketball fans who love the game of the NBA? The fact that I see you out there doing dunks but I haven't seen you play one single game this year.

"How does that help the NBA product? How does that help the NBA brand to see a guy in warmups that you haven't seen the entire damn year? It makes me wanna throw up."

Williamson is slowly getting back to match fitness, and put up 13 points and four rebounds in the Pelicans' first preseason game against the Bulls. With four more games to come before their first regular-season outing, he will be expected to be firing on all cylinders when the season kicks off.

The New Orleans Pelicans will start their season on October 19 against the Brooklyn Nets.

