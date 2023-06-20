“I have physical proof”- Moriah Mills claims Zion Williamson has defaulted to extortion as she threatens legal action

Moriah Mills has threatened to take Zion Williamson to court for allegedly sending people to threaten her. Mills claimed she has physical proof of the same. The adult TV star took to Twitter to reveal this, saying the New Orleans Pelicans star cannot win a case against her.

Mills also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Pelicans and the NBA in that post. Here's what she wrote:

"Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson. I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss @PelicansNBA Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA

Moriah Mills insinuated she was done talking and tweeting about Zion Williamson over the last few days. However, her stance seems to have changed. Mills went on an all-out attack on Monday (June 19th), tagging the Pelicans' Twitter account and asking the organization to trade him. She also persistently kept tweeting that she would release their s*x tapes.

Mills tweeted that Zion would never bounce back in his career, would have sleepless nights and that it was all over from him. The adult star then called him out on not coming through with wire transfers.

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the fuck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola . Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out 🤡 Where is my wire transfer @Zionwilliamson you a liar and cheat where the fuck is my money @PelicansNBA @nba trade this fraud he doesn’t deserve to be in Nola . Does your bm know you still trying to fly me out 🤡 https://t.co/16NmPZjUNZ

Zion Williamson trade rumors continue to heat up as Moriah Mills continues to go after him

Nothing seems to be going Zion Williamson's way this offseason. The New Orleans Pelicans star's professional and personal life has gone into a downward spiral ever since he announced that he was going to be a father. Moriah Mills, who claims to be the victim as his girlfriend who got cheated, has been relentless in dragging his name through the mud.

She has posted screenshots as proof and tweeted nearly every day about Williamson and their relationship, which has hampered the former No. 1 pick's value in the NBA. Amid this controversy, the Pelicans are rumored to be shopping Williamson.

They are reportedly aiming to use him as the centerpiece of a trade to land a top-five pick and potentially draft a player of Scoot Henderson's caliber. The latest rumors by The Ringer's Bill Simmons reported that Zion Williamson could get traded by Thursday on the draft night.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” People around the league expect the Pelicans to move Zion Williamson by Thursday, per @BillSimmons “The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” People around the league expect the Pelicans to move Zion Williamson by Thursday, per @BillSimmons “The Zion thing is a real, real, real, subplot. I had somebody tell me yesterday—that I trust—that he will not be on [the Pelicans] by Thursday.” https://t.co/CXZAgpr2kr

Apart from the ongoing controversies, Williamson has also struggled to stay fit and available for his team. He has played 114 games and missed 203 games (including play-in and playoffs) for the Pelicans.

New Orleans has surrounded him with a roster potent of making a deep playoff push, but due to his injury absence, the team hasn't been successful.

Poll : 0 votes