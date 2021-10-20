“I played like trash” – Stephen Curry gets brutally honest despite Golden State Warriors’ win against LA Lakers on NBA opening night

Stephen Curry has to be one of the humblest NBA superstars ever. Despite notching up a triple-double to power his team to a 121-114 win against the LA Lakers, the Golden State Warriors guard was hard on himself because of his poor shooting night.

Curry went 5-for-21 (only two-of-eight from deep) from the floor for his 21 points, which also saw him tally 10 rebounds and an equal number of assists. However, his 23.8% field goal efficiency was still good enough to take his team past the Lakers at Staples Center on opening night.

Speaking about his poor shooting form post-game, Stephen Curry said:

“I played like trash, shot the ball terribly, but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shots and just stuck with it defensively against a pretty good team, to get a win like that, that's a good omen for us."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "I played like trash... but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shot and stuck with it defensively... that's a good omen for us."Steph Curry kept it real with @ALaForce after the @warriors opening night victory. #NBAonTNT "I played like trash... but if we can win a game like that, where we created some good shot and stuck with it defensively... that's a good omen for us."Steph Curry kept it real with @ALaForce after the @warriors opening night victory. #NBAonTNT https://t.co/lCygmmz9Ym

The win was an impressive result for the Golden State Warriors. Not only did they concede a six-point deficit to LA Lakers at halftime (53-59), they also trailed them by 10 points with 2:30 left in the third quarter, tied for their largest deficit in the game.

However, the Warriors, led by Stephen Curry's triple-double showing, outscored their opponents by 17 points (47-30) over the final 14:30 of the game. Curry also had three steals in the game.

Stephen Curry brings up his eighth career triple-double

Curry's double-digit point-rebound-assist stat line on opening night was the eighth triple-double of his NBA career (regular season only). However, this triple-double came more than five years later for him.

The last time that Curry notched up a triple-double was when he posted 39 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists on January 22, 2016, against the Indiana Pacers. That performance came during his unanimous MVP season, when the Golden State Warriors posted an all-time NBA-best 73-9 regular-season record.

NBA History @NBAHistory After Stephen Curry's 21 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST tonight, we look back at his last triple-double! #NBAVault 39 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST on Jan. 22, 2016 After Stephen Curry's 21 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST tonight, we look back at his last triple-double! #NBAVault39 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST on Jan. 22, 2016 https://t.co/KOkvYlXeYN

Even though the Warriors did not make it to the 2021 playoffs, Stephen Curry finished last season as the NBA's scoring champion, averaging a career-best 32.0 ppg.

The Warriors will hope that Curry can shrug off the poor shooting form from opening night and rediscover the same sizzle that earned him his second scoring title last season.

Curry and the Warriors will now head to the Chase Center, where they will host the LA Clippers for their first home game of the season on October 21.

