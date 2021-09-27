"Losing is just the worst feeling in life, at anything" - Stephen Curry gets candid with Michael Jordan, says he hates losing more than he loves winning 

NBA legends Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan recently did an exclusive interview during the ongoing Ryder Cup golf tournament, where Curry is an analyst at the event.

Curry's production house, Unanimous Media, and NBC Universal announced a 'global talent partnership' that presented him with the opportunity to cover the Ryder Cup with NBC Sports.

The sit-down between Michael Jordan and Stephen Curry was mainly about golf. The two stars have been huge fans of the sport, and are often seen in action as well. They also discussed several other subjects as well.

In one such segment, Stephen Curry asked Michael Jordan if he hated losing more than winning. Incidentally, both players had very similar views about the same. Here's what Curry said in this regard to Jordan:

“Losing is just the worst feeling in life, at anything. Cards. Golf. Basketball. Whatever it is.”

Michael Jordan also said something similar. He said that he 'hated' losing, but added that it is key to endure losses to get wins. Here's how Jordan responded:

“I hate losing. I mean, it’s not even a question. But I do respect losing, because losing is a part of winning. You’re never going to just win. You’ve got to lose to win.”

Both stars have been fierce competitors on the basketball court. Michael Jordan won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, while Stephen Curry has won three rings so far with the Golden State Warriors.

How far will Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors go in the upcoming NBA season?

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors high-five each other.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors of late. They have failed to make the playoffs for two consecutive seasons. However, they have a great chance to return to the postseason this campaign.

Sharpshooter Klay Thompson is all set to make his comeback after missing two full seasons due to injury. That has elevated the Warriors into one of the championship favorites.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



However, it won't be an easy road for them. The Western Conference has never looked stronger, as the LA Lakers, Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz all look really solid.

The Warriors will have to continue to rely on Stephen Curry for large swathes, as Thompson will likely be eased into action. The franchise would prefer not to rush Thompson into the lineup, as he is coming off two severe long-term injuries.

If the Golden State Warriors are able to avoid injuries to key players, they will fancy their chances of making it to the Conference Finals.

