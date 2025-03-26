When the Atlanta Hawks acquired Georges Niang from the Cleveland Cavaliers at the trade deadline, they didn’t just add one of the NBA’s most reliable floor spacers. They added a presence — vocal, steady and intentional — to a locker room filled with young players navigating the demands of a playoff chase.

Niang arrived in a multi-asset deal alongside guard Caris LeVert in exchange for De’Andre Hunter, reuniting him with head coach Quin Snyder, who previously coached Niang for four seasons in Utah. The transition has been seamless for the 6-foot-7 forward, who has quickly become a trusted contributor on and off the floor.

“I think obviously playing fast, playing into my strengths with shooting a lot of threes, and obviously the familiarity,” Niang told Sportskeeda. “Like I know Quin, Quin knows me, and I think the biggest thing in this league that goes undervalued is your relationship with your head coach and having that trust in building that bond.

"And we’ve built that over the course of years and it’s continued to remain strong.”

That relationship has helped Niang settle into a consistent rhythm in Atlanta. He’s averaged 13.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.2 minutes per game across 19 appearances with the Hawks. He’s shooting 42.3% from 3-point range on 6.8 attempts per game — one of the top marks in the league over that span.

“Obviously, shooting was something we talked about specifically,” Niang said. “Being a ball mover, someone who understands the concepts of what Quin is trying to do, and bringing a veteran presence — plus energy.

"That’s the biggest thing I’ve been able to feed off: just coming in every day, being an everyday guy, bringing positive, contagious energy, and being myself. I pride myself on being an energetic guy who can lift a group up, and I’ve kind of done that everywhere I’ve been.”

Snyder welcomed the reunion with a player who not only understood the system but also the standards expected of it:

“Georges is a unique player in the sense that, with his personality, he has got a balance of being very competitive and enjoying playing the game. When you have a sense of humor and are still competitive, that is a good balance, but his shooting is something that is a need for us.”

Niang’s spacing has helped open the floor for Trae Young, who has averaged 25.3 points and 11.1 assists in 16 games since the All-Star break. The two have quickly developed an on-court chemistry.

“I think when you have someone that is as talented as Trae, the league maybe sometimes underappreciates his ability,” Niang told Sportskeeda. “The things that he's able to do with the basketball and to control the game and have things going away that help the team in every facet are extremely impressive.”

What stood out to Niang most was Young’s ability to anticipate the game, not just react to it:

“I’ve never seen anything like that where a point guard is passing guys into open shots where he sees where you should be, and he is passing the ball there for you to get open shots — whether it's behind a defender's head or while a defender isn't looking. It's just a unique skill that you can't really teach.”

Young, in turn, praised Niang’s impact as both a shooter and a unifier:

“He is somebody that keeps everybody's spirits high. A lot of people don't understand that (with) winning teams, a lot of it comes from the good vibes: good energy and not getting too high or too low at any moment in the season. I think that is why he is one of the winningest players since he has been in the league.”

The Hawks have gone 7–4 over their last 11 games and hold the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference at 35–37. Their resurgence has been driven in part by improved depth following the trade. LeVert has contributed 15.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 16 games with Atlanta.

“You talk about his ability to score, his ability to defend, his shot-making ability, his ability to get out and transition and be another ball handler… I'm not sure that Atlanta has had someone like that in a little bit,” Niang said. “It's been great to see him have success ’cause he truly deserves it. I think here it allows him to be who he truly is and be great.”

Niang also relishes his expanded opportunity after averaging 8.7 points in 51 games for Cleveland this season. In his previous two performances, Niang has averaged a highly efficient 21.5 points per game with a combined total of 11 made 3-pointers. This stretch marked his first consecutive 20-point game of his NBA career. He said:

“I think that’s what every NBA player wants — an opportunity to keep winning, which we’re doing, and also to grow and show what you’ve worked on in your game. We all play this game for happiness, for joy, and to keep getting better.

"Having more minutes and a bigger role allows me to show more of what I’ve developed, still within the context of helping the team win. In other places, you’re often asked to play a role and be a star in that role. The role I have here is a little bigger than what I’ve had in the past, and it’s been exciting to grow into that, experience it, and flourish in it.”

Part of that growth includes contributing beyond scoring. Niang’s vocal leadership has stood out in a group filled with young, action-oriented players:

“Someone that kind of showed me that you could lead with your voice was someone like Joe Ingles. He was constantly talking and what he was seeing in his mind, he was verbalizing.

"I think that definitely helped me as a player — like, ‘Hey, when they do this, do that.’ Or just speaking up about what he saw out there. It’s always good to see basketball through a different lens."

Niang added:

"So when I vocalize those things, I’m trying to help the young guys, give them tidbits — especially if they haven’t seen this or don’t have as much experience. This is what to usually expect.

"And I think vocalizing that helps other guys feel comfortable. When you’re talking, you’re realizing someone else is locked in and seeing and feeling the same things you are.”

Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, who recently became the first player since Chris Paul in 2008–09 to record 200 steals in a season, said Niang’s leadership has made a clear impact:

“We have guys who lead by action, but I think that vocal leader is really what George brings. He's a vet, he knows his stuff, so for him to share that knowledge with the younger guys — Zacch today in shooting drills — it's only gonna help going forward.”

Daniels’ defensive effort has drawn admiration from Niang, who played alongside elite defenders like Rudy Gobert, Joel Embiid, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

“I think the way he has a knack for the ball is something that I’ve never seen before,” Niang told Sportskeeda. “When you’re guarding the other team’s best player and averaging three steals — that’s unique. Because that’s usually the other team’s best ball-handler, the guy they trust to get them a good shot.

"So for him to be forcing at least one turnover a game is extremely impressive. It usually comes from great anticipation skills, either on the ball or in the passing lanes. And when you’re asking someone to guard the best player every night and still be engaged in team defense and anticipating passes, it just shows his dedication to the defensive end and his natural ability with the basketball.”

Niang also made the case for Daniels to be considered for the award. Many consider Daniels gaining serious late momentum to win Defensive Player of the Year due to his historic steals production.

“Oh, absolutely. I think he's no question a first-team All-NBA defender,” Niang said. “And I think the simple aspect of blocks impacts the Defensive Player of the Year because of big men and who they are and how they anchor a defense. I think steals need to be up there because that's been extremely impressive to see him do that.”

Daniels’ offense has improved, too, leading Niang to believe the guard deserves even broader recognition. Cade Cunningham is the current consensus pick to win Most Improved Player of the Year, but Niang also wanted to make sure Daniels is considered:

“He has to be in the discussion, right? I don't know what the league rules are, but I think he needs to be in discussion [for] Most Improved because when you go from however many points he was averaging before to what he's averaging now… we run offense through him. He's a facilitator, he's making threes.”

Another young Hawk who has caught Niang’s attention is rookie Zaccharie Risacher. The No. 1 overall pick is averaging 12.2 points and recently scored 22 points in a win over Philadelphia — his sixth 20-point game. This progression is why Niang views Risacher as his pick for the Rookie of the Year.

During a recent shootaround observed by Sportskeeda, Niang offered real-time feedback to Risacher during shooting drills — a gesture that reflects his hands-on mentorship. It was an intriguing glimpse into the hands-on approach Niang provides a team as an on-court leader and Risacher's willingness to learn.

“He’s a sponge, so he soaks up everything, and he wants to learn — he’s eager to learn,” Niang told Sportskeeda. “And a guy with that size, that skill, and his ability to work and take in knowledge of the game?

"I think the sky’s the limit. You’re looking at someone that has the potential to be up there with some of the best European players that have come into the league. He’s 19 years old, and the way he absorbs knowledge and applies it to the game is extremely impressive."

Niang believes Atlanta's system's structure and expectations have greatly benefited Risacher’s development. Unlike some top picks who enter low-pressure environments, Risacher is learning how to contribute meaningfully to a team with postseason goals. Niang sees that as a long-term advantage:

“I think the best part is he’s going to be so smart when he gets to his prime because he never had the opportunity to just go out there and jack shots that don’t matter. Or if he does, he’s reprimanded for it — because of the team that he’s on.

"He didn’t just go to a team that has nothing to play for. So he’s learning what good shots are, what areas he can get to, and where he’s successful. And he’s only going to continue to get better."

Niang has been incredibly impressed with the poise and competitive spirit of Risacher, who continues to make strides in his rookie season. The 19-year-old forward, who has been a consistent scorer and reliable presence on both ends, has earned Niang’s respect for his talent and mindset.

“That 6-10 frame and his fearlessness? I tell people all the time — the best part about this kid is that he’s not afraid," Niang explained to Sportskeeda about Risacher. "When you have someone that’s not afraid, who’s going to go out there and play his ass off and isn’t afraid to make mistakes, only good things can happen.”

The trade deadline transition wasn’t without its challenges. Niang said he adjusted to a new team, city and role in just 24 hours, and he credited the Hawks for making it simple:

“I don’t think fans always realize what it’s like — you’re uprooting your family, moving, and starting over, and that’s usually a week-to-week process.

"For me, it was 24 hours. I was putting on a different uniform, playing for a new organization, moving my life, getting acclimated. Now that it’s been over a couple of weeks, I can finally take a breath, settle in, and feel like I can put roots down here."

He added:

"This organization has done everything to help me get comfortable with the city and the team. They’ve made it feel like home — and you don’t get that everywhere. I’m truly thankful to be with a high-class, first-class organization like the Atlanta Hawks.”

With the season's final stretch underway, Niang said the key will be to keep building momentum:

“I think it’s just about continuing to grow. We’ve gotten acclimated with each other, and we understand what everyone can do and what positions guys are best in, especially with the new roster. And as you grow, you start to see the incremental improvements.

"When that happens, you almost become addicted to the process. You’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve won three in a row? OK, we know what got us there,” Niang added. “Let’s continue to double down on that because it works.’ Then you try to build on that for the rest of the season and see where it puts you at the end.”

Niang is under contract through the 2025–26 season but is eligible for an extension this summer. For now, he’s focused on helping Atlanta continue to climb the standings — and creating a culture that lasts beyond this season.

